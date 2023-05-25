We asked Google Bard what the price of Bitcoin will be at the end of 2023.this is the content





Generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems continue to grow in popularity after the advent of ChatGPT.

Google’s Bard is currently the newest product in the space, and although it’s still in the stage, its language processing capabilities are already being used in the cryptocurrency world, and the tool demonstrates possible price volatility of various digital assets. is utilized to generate

In this line, Finbold asked Byrd to predict possible Bitcoin (BTC) price outcomes by the end of 2023. Byrd first clarified that it is impossible to determine the price of Bitcoin with certainty, as asset movements are influenced by factors such as: As the overall state of the world economy. However, when it came to the Bitcoin price potential, Byrd cited industry experts who gave both bearish and bullish forecasts. According to Byrd,

“Based on these factors, some experts believe Bitcoin could reach $50,000 by 2023. However, others believe Bitcoin could reach $20,000 or so. We believe it may come back to: After all, the price of Bitcoin is unpredictable and depends on several factors.”

At the same time, the tool shared some of the notable price predictions for the end of 2023 by well-known institutions and platforms. For example, CoinPriceForecast pointed out that Bitcoin is priced at $35,085, Finder.com at $35,459, and cryptocurrency exchange Binance at $26,364.82. .

In fact, Bitcoin is still trying to emerge from the bear market of 2022, when it fell about 70% from its all-time high.

Bard Bitcoin price prediction.Source: Bard Factors Affecting BTC Price

Byrd noted that investors may be more willing to invest in risky assets such as Bitcoin if the economy is doing well.

Second, the tool emphasized the importance of institutional introduction of Bitcoin. According to Byrd, increased institutional interest in bitcoin could drive prices higher. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin’s all-time high of around $69,000 was partially caused by increased institutional entry into the space.

Elsewhere, Byrd acknowledged the importance of Bitcoin-related technology in influencing the value of assets to facilitate the use of virgin crypto.

Bitcoin price analysis

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin was worth $26,240 and suffered a loss of about 2% per day. On the weekly chart, BTC is down over 4%.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: Finbold.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin technicals remain bearish, with a summary of the day’s indicators taken from TradingView at 15, consistent with ‘sell’ sentiment. The moving average shows a ‘strong sell’ at 12 and the oscillator shows a ‘sell’ at 12. 3.

Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Despite the bleak outlook for Bitcoin, on-chain indicators show increased adoption. In particular, data obtained from Coin Metrics shows that 40 million BTC addresses currently have balances above $1. This data can be seen as an indicator of the network’s rapid growth, especially since the price of Bitcoin is falling.

Number of bitcoin addresses.Source: Coinmetrics

At the same time, Bitcoin’s downward trajectory correlates with traditional sector commodities being hit by common macroeconomic factors. Interestingly, after the correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq index fell to its lowest level in 17 months, there are indicators that suggest that portfolio attractiveness of bitcoin among investors may rise again.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finbold.com/we-asked-google-bard-what-will-be-bitcoin-price-end-of-2023-heres-what-it-said/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos