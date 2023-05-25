Boston Science University Drops Majority Stock Deal with MI Tech





Boston Scientific is abandoning its original plan to acquire a majority stake in South Korean surgical instrument company MI Tech for $230 million. Instead, the company will purchase a minority stake of about 10%, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2023. The Boston Scientific Institute said the change was due to the inability to obtain necessary global regulatory approvals in some countries.

As a company, we actively pursue opportunities to bring innovative technology to customers around the world, a Boston Science representative told MD+DI. From Synergy Innovation Co., Ltd. His agreement to purchase a majority stake in MITech Co., Ltd. required global regulatory approval, which was not obtained in some countries . As such, we have terminated the original agreement and entered into a new agreement to purchase a minority stake (9.9%) in MITech. We will continue to provide Hanaro Tent technology in Japan through the extension of our distributor agreement.

Specifically, the Federal Trade Commission appears to have taken credit for the news, and in a statement released by Boston Scientific and MI Tech, FTC staff and our overseas execution partners In response to the investigation, we are pleased to have abandoned the proposed transaction. The FTC will not hesitate to enforce antitrust laws to protect patients and doctors. He would like to thank the entire FTC team for their excellent work on this matter.

The company originally announced it would acquire a 64% stake in MI Tech in June 2022 and expected the transaction to close by the end of the year, subject to global regulatory approvals.

“MITech is an innovator in non-vascular stent development and offers products that complement our existing stent portfolio, including the differentiated Axios stent, an electrocautery-enhanced delivery system, and a flexible and adaptable agile esophageal stent system. ,” said Executive Vice President Art Butcher. At the time of the original announcement, Group President of Boston Science University’s Medsurg and Asia Pacific. “We are committed to investing in technology that advances patient care around the world and look forward to working more closely with MITech to expand our international footprint.”

The majority stake transaction will not go as planned, but the company said it intends to continue expanding its relationship with MI Tech through new deals. MI Techs’ products include the Hanaro Tent portfolio, which Boston Sci has been selling in Japan since 2015. The Hanaro Tent is a conforming, non-vascular, self-expanding metal stent featuring a unique hook-cross nitinol design intended to provide a natural, flexible fit. The MD+DI has flared ends to prevent migration of the stent within the patient’s anatomy, as previously reported.

Regarding the new minority-equity transaction, Boston Sci said it expects the purchase to close in mid-2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

While we regret that this acquisition did not complete as originally planned, we are committed to continuing to expand our relationship with MITech by investing in innovative, patient-centric technologies that address unmet clinical needs. It does, Boston Science University told MD+DI.

