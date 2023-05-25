Make Your Android Phone Battery Last Longer With This Google Clock Trick





A charged smartphone is a must for an ideal morning start. Charging overnight seems like the most reasonable approach. However, the charger will constantly charge your phone to 100% for the rest of your sleep, draining your battery.

Adaptive charging solves this problem. And there’s a neat trick to make sure it’s active every night. Here’s how to combine adaptive charging with Google Clock to extend battery life.

Most smartphone batteries retain 80% of their capacity for at least 500 charging cycles (sometimes more). In other words, they can provide quality service for years while bearing a considerable load.

However, repeatedly charging your phone while you sleep reduces reliability and degrades battery performance. Keeping your battery charged to 100% for an extended period of time is not good for your health.

Adaptive Charging, a feature of the latest Android smartphones, minimizes wear and tear on your smartphone by limiting the charge to around 80% for most of your sleep time. When it calculates that it will be fully charged to 100% by the time the next alarm sounds, your phone will start charging again. In theory, your phone should reach its last charge just moments before your alarm wakes you up.

Adaptive charging works synergistically with your phone’s alarm to prevent overcharging while you sleep. But what if your phone’s alarm doesn’t wake you up every morning? With one simple trick, you can benefit from adaptive charging via Google’s Clock app.

Apply these alarm settings to quietly trickle charge your phone at night.

If you already use some of the best sleep apps to track and improve your sleep habits, you probably already have a rough idea when you wake up each morning. So, throughout the week, set an alarm in the Clock app for each time you wake up. Here’s how:

Open the clock app and press the + button. Set the time to stop charging your phone. Tap Add Label and give your alarm a name. Select OK. Press the days you want the alarm to be active. Tap the slider icon to activate the alarm. Repeat this step for other wake-up times of the week, if applicable.Set silent alarm

I have set an alarm. But I don’t want to hear that sound because I’ll be using it to adaptively charge my phone while I sleep instead of waking me up. Keep the alarm silent by doing the following:

[アラームのスケジュール]Tap the music icon below[サウンド]>[サイレント]Go to. Tap the “Back” button.[振動]Uncheck the radio button next to Repeat for other alarms as needed.

Here’s an optional way to further background the adaptive charging alarm: With the Clock app still open, select the three dots icon in the top right corner of the screen.[設定]>[その後サイレント], and tick 1 minute. Now close the clock app.

This will stop the alarm after 1 minute. But we’re not done yet! In the Settings app, select Apps and go to Clock > Notifications.[不在アラーム]and[スヌーズアラーム]uncheck the

Currently, an instance of an alarm that uses adaptive charging for mobile phones only appears for the first minute after the alarm is activated. If you don’t want to see this screen at all, set your alarm to go off at least a minute before you wake up.

You won’t get a notification that you’ve missed an alarm, but this also applies to other alarms you use with the Clock app. Use the above steps only if you are willing to completely turn off notifications for missed or snoozed alarms.

Enjoy the benefits of adaptive charging without the clock app’s alarm feature

Adaptive charging should not be associated with alarms set on your phone. But this is the only way to make sure your phone is charging properly according to your sleep schedule. If you need to recharge during the day, try setting a silent alarm for mid-afternoon.

Use this simple trick to effectively trickle charge your phone and keep your Android smartphone battery health.

