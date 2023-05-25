Red Hat’s innovation roadmap goes beyond the hype cycle





Businesses today are trying to do more with less. So why is it important for technology institutions to dedicate resources to their internal teams for innovation?

Red Hat Inc. is a global leader in open source modernization, contributing progress toward unconventional solutions to help solve a wide range of problems in the technology world. One of the company’s latest product inventions is the sigstore.

You’ve probably heard of it. Her Erin Boyd (pictured), Distinguished Engineer and Director of Emerging Technologies at Red Hat, said this is now the gold standard for container signing. It comes directly from emerging technologies. We see what our customers struggle with and we understand the security space. And helping that project grow and mature into a very large community to solve one of those problems.

Backstage is another service devised in the minds of top Red Hat engineers.

Red Hat would like to resolve this issue and find ways to solve these issues more collaboratively as a community. So Backstage was one of the tools he was using to experiment with how this would work, how it could be integrated into OpenShift, and how it could be extended to what customers needed. It was,” said Boyd.

Boyd spoke with theCUBE industry analyst Paul GillinandRob Strechay during an exclusive broadcast at theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s live streaming studio, at the Red Hat Summit. They discussed how companies are transforming or restructuring to align their goals with the future of open source technology, and how open source contributes to innovation. (*Disclosure below.)

innovate with intention

Red Hat prioritizes solution innovation based on customer needs. According to Boyd, the company needs to understand … First of all, is this something in a hype cycle, like we see with emerging technologies? Is it really feasible in any sense?

Red Hat is also looking to open the next chapter to open source technology by reducing the size of its models and creating new products that customers can also use as prototypes. Another innovative new technology product created by Red Hat is Kepler, a Kubernetes-based Efficient Power Level Exporter. The project was founded by Red Hat’s Emerging Technologies Group, with early contributions from IBM Research and Intel. The idea behind Kepler was to properly measure the energy and resources being used.

We are seriously considering how to standardize the reporting of these metrics down to the kernel level. said Boyd. “So how do we measure it, improve it, and schedule it to make better use of the hardware?

Another very powerful concept is customer co-creation. This is where partners and clients create preliminary models of their products on demand. Subject matter experts discuss current and ongoing issues with customers.

Boyd said, “Today’s problems also give us insight into possible problems in the future. It’s like looking around the corner. We need to consider that we may need it, which means that we are not only aware of the problem, we are looking beyond.

Here’s the full video interview, part of SiliconANGLE and theCUBE’s coverage of the Red Hat Summit:

(*Disclosure: Red Hat Inc. sponsors this segment of theCUBE. Neither Red Hat nor any other sponsor has editorial control over theCUBE or SiliconANGLE content.)

