Factory Images for Google Pixel Watch Devices | Google Play Services | Google for Developers





Note: Flashing a factory or full OTA image on the Google Pixel Watch requires a debug adapter that Google distributes by invitation only.

These files are for use only on your personal Google Pixel Watch device and may not be disassembled, decompiled, reverse engineered, modified or re-edited by you, except as specifically provided in the license terms accompanying your device. It may not be distributed or used in any way.

Terms of Use WARNING: Installing a factory image will erase all data from your device and unlocking the bootloader will make your device less secure. In most cases, you should be able to sideload the full OTA image instead. This does not require a data wipe, nor does it require unlocking the bootloader.

You may be able to restore certain data backed up to your Google Account, but the app and its associated data will be uninstalled. Before continuing, make sure any data you want to keep is backed up to your Google Account.

Downloading system images and use of device software is subject to the Google Terms of Service. By continuing, you agree to Google’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Certain third-party terms and conditions may apply to downloading system images and using device software.Terms of use for the Google Pixel Watch app[システム]>[バージョン情報]>[法的情報]You can check it with , or it is stipulated separately.

I have read and agree to the above terms and conditions.

