Human-Centered Design Can Improve User Trust in Government





User loyalty is a valuable attribute for government agencies, but it is difficult to earn and difficult to maintain. Users place loyalty on quality service, but they value a consistently good experience even more. But agencies sometimes struggle to deliver that level of experience, especially in times when contact centers are understaffed and overcrowded.

Several government agencies have cracked this cipher. About 77 percent of VA.gov users trust the Department of Veterans Affairs. This is evidence of the recent investment agencies are making in customer experience. VA also modernized her website to provide a better experience for both users and employees.

This blended experience combining user and customer experience (UX/CX) with employee experience (EX) forms the total experience (TX) that many organizations strive to achieve.

Here’s how agencies can set baselines for trust, comfort, effectiveness, and emotion across their business lines and use human-centered design to improve CX, EX, and TX metrics with solutions that work. Here are some tips for:

Common Obstacles to Improving Customer Experience

We’ve all experienced bad customer experiences, with long wait times and time-consuming manual processes resulting in an inconsistent experience. Bad experiences lead to lower customer satisfaction, increased call abandonment, and ultimately lost loyalty.

Conversely, well-designed and executed CX reduces unnecessary interactions, creates a consistent experience, and lets agents focus on individual interactions. This builds a positive emotional connection, leading to increased loyalty and satisfaction.

CX is only part of the story. Successful organizations know that employee experience requires a unique strategy. The same is true for the employee experience, which can improve productivity, engagement and retention. Combining CX and EX with your TX strategy provides an integrated approach inside and outside your organization.

The payoff can be huge. According to Gartner, the organization that offers TX will outperform its competitors by 25% on satisfaction metrics by 2024. Not only can you build strong bonds with both employees and customers through fast and predictable interactions, but you also provide free service. Free your call center employees to focus on individual cases.

How Technology Brings Positive Experiences

A successful TX strategy requires technology to survive the days of long latency and endless voice response loops. Today’s call centers utilize artificial intelligence and advanced solutions to provide users with a seamless and delightful experience and provide valuable information to organizations.

Examples of TX technology include automated AI agents that can quickly process simple problems and provide human agents with intelligent data and analysis for complex questions.

Text-to-speech modeling lets you convert speech to speech using models trained to ensure high-quality transcription. This helps improve accessibility while providing resources for analyzing call center transcripts.

62%

Percentage of users who would rather use a chatbot than talk to a human agent if their wait time is longer than 15 minutes

AI insights and visualizations make it easier for contact center teams to understand customer interaction data. Raw contact center data is mined for actionable information and can detect positive or negative sentiment.

Automated compliance and redaction reduces manual compliance efforts by removing personally identifiable information and transcripts of protected data, such as data subject to regulatory requirements.

The Role of Expertise in Customer Experience

These innovative and emerging technologies put people first. Monitor user and employee sentiment to find opportunities to improve interactions, products and services, while improving speed of response to users and employees.

Agents can handle more conversations simultaneously, respond faster, and increase user satisfaction, but it requires expertise to implement. For this reason, many organizations are looking to an integrator to help streamline, integrate and orchestrate the experience under his one umbrella.

Integrators should have expertise in all three aspects of contact center integration:

Data and software development such as application programming interfaces, data lakes and microservices Contact center solutions such as PBX, VoIP and WebRTC Artificial intelligence and cloud services such as virtual agents, self-service IVR and sentiment analysis

Government agencies look to integrators to help improve satisfaction ratings by managing and monitoring complex volumes of customer interactions with consistent and personalized options. This promotes better interactions and improved insights, deflects and deters unnecessary interactions, and increases operational efficiency by focusing each human intervention.

Predictive analytics and advanced technology provide a more consistent and satisfying experience.

