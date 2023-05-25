New Innovation and Robotics Hub Opens in Carroll County





Main Street in Westminster is home to robots, many controlled by tiny humans inside old car service centres.

The Autonomous Robotics Innovation Center (ARIC) recently opened in Westminster, Maryland, with the goal of fostering technological advancement and building a hub for collaboration. Developed through partnerships with the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboration (MAGIC) and various stakeholders, the center aims to revolutionize the robotics industry and provide a platform for growth and learning.

The concept behind ARIC came out of conversations within the region’s robotics ecosystem, said Graham Dodge, executive director of MAGIC and a key partner in opening ARIC.

“The idea grew organically out of discussions with the local robotics industry sector and their desire for a shared training and testing facility where they could teach specific skills and collaborate,” he told Technical.ly. Told.

Inspiration for the development of ARIC came from successful models such as the Alabama Robotics Technology Park and organizations using the Duckietown platform for smart city autonomy testing. With these influences in mind, ARIC has been carefully developed to ensure it meets the needs of the robotics industry while fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration.

The center is staffed by a dedicated team of MAGIC employees, contractors and volunteers. Dodge stressed the importance of working with partners to make ARIC and its programs work, saying, “We work closely with partners who bring their industry expertise to all of our programs.” said.

These programs include the aforementioned Duckietown platform, as well as certifications for Robotics Operating Systems (ROS), Python, and other technologies. Additionally, ARIC hosts a variety of additional initiatives, including the Ghost Kart program, a collaboration with his GearUp Maryland focused on converting gasoline-powered go-karts into autonomous electric vehicles. Another of his programs, the Observational Environmental Robotic Vehicles (OBSERV) Foundation, is running in partnership with Kick Robotics to open source the SenseBot platform and make it cost-effective for farmers, manufacturers and distributors. Aiming to be Additionally, ARIC provides guidance for both the VEX and FIRST robotic platforms.

ARIC’s influence extends beyond the walls of the center, and Dodge said he hopes ARIC will unlock new connections to the region’s long-standing robotics heritage.

“First and foremost, [we aim] To foster career opportunities in robotics for Carroll County students who may not be aware of Westminster’s rich history of robotics or lack the necessary skills to qualify for local opportunities. ” he said.

MAGIC, the driving force behind ARIC, has a broad mission of education, innovation and incubation in Westminster, the county seat of largely rural Carroll County. The organization aims to act as a leader in technology transformation and introduce a model of economic development that can be replicated in other underserved rural areas. Through initiatives like ARIC, MAGIC strives to make a positive difference and build a thriving technology ecosystem.

As an official partner of Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS), ARIC aims to establish strong links with the education system. Mr. Dodge highlighted the success of the center’s paid internship program, which has drawn great interest from CCPS career coordinators. He emphasized the need to expand these opportunities, especially in light of trade certification requirements under the Maryland Blueprint Initiative. Additionally, ARIC strives to provide computer science teachers with the skills they need to impart valuable knowledge to their students. The center also plans to offer a variety of STEM-related concepts and activities to students of all grades.

Establishing ARIC required a significant investment, and Dodge provided insight into the sources of funding involved.

“We initially raised $152,500 from Knorr-Bremse, the Kahlert Foundation, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, TYLin, and BGE. We have collected donations from Dimension Technologies, SICK, Sensor Technologies and Mach are among our key strategic partners.”

Click here for more information about ARIC

