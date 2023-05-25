Houston Digital Health Startup Acquired by Illinois-Based Firm





Austin-based angel investment network has announced its entry into the Houston market.

SWAN Impact Network, which focuses on funding early-stage impact-focused startups, has announced that its next market expansion will be in Houston. The organization he founded in 2016 and expanded to Dallas two years ago. SWAN now has a presence in Bayou City and is actively seeking potential angel investors to join its network.

“Many of the deep expertise we have developed are based in life sciences, health and wellness, and the environment, so Houston is a logical place for us,” said Bob Bridges, executive director of SWAN Innovation Map. told to “Houston has a lot of people where we spent most of our time and money.”

Originally founded as Southwest Angel Network, SWAN has grown from a few investors to over 80 investors throughout Texas. Virtual investors range from former entrepreneurs, experienced investors to first-time angels.

Houston Head of Markets Valerie Thompson is one example who was drawn to SWAN’s mission even though she had never invested in a startup before.

“I was intrigued by the idea of ​​being able to invest in companies that are making a difference in the world. explained.

Bridge said he is looking to add 20 Houston investors over the next year. He said he’s also interested in adding volunteer analysts to help with the group’s hard work. Whether you are a frequent investor or simply want to learn more, SWAN is open to you.

“I would advise new angels not to invest at first. Take a trip with them for six months to learn how we think about companies and see the pitches of many companies.” says Bridges. “Once they start raising their comfort level, we can start making investors. We are passionate about helping our new angels get comfortable.”

SWAN’s investment portfolio now includes two companies: Houston startups Scriptly Rx and Aisana. In addition to his investor network, his SWAN, a non-profit organization, also has his SWAN Impact Charity Fund, which also invests in impact-driven businesses.

SWAN will host an event at AEON on Wednesday, May 31 at 6pm to celebrate its new expansion to Houston and host a panel to discuss impact investing. This event is free to attend and registration is open.

The May 31 event will be attended by Houston Chapter President Valerie Thompson and Executive Director Bob Bridges. Photo courtesy of SWAN

from an article on your site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/melax-tech-intelligent-medical-objects-2660604882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos