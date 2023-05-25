Introducing Google Home Animated Camera Notifications on Wear OS





Google Home for Wear OS got a major UI redesign last week, adding animated camera notification previews, but we’ll have to wait until next month.

Animated Google Home notification previews for Nest camera and doorphone events announced at I/O require Wear OS system UI version 1.4.

On the Pixel Watch, that component is currently at version 1.1.80.x (not to be confused with ‘Wear Core Services’, which has been updated as the ‘Wear OS by Google Smartwatch’ app on the Play Store and is similar to 1.4.x).

The company told 9to5Google today that Wear OS System UI 1.4 will begin rolling out in June and will be fully available by the end of the month.

This is a highly requested feature for Wear OS owners. This comes after Google announced support for still images in mid-April.

New lighting controller for Android/iOS

Meanwhile, Google Home’s updated lighting controllers for Android and iOS, which were shown off at I/O, are still rolling out. This requires version 3.1 of the mobile app and replaces the brightness arc with a pill-shaped slider.

Below that are 6 quick temperature options, and a new sheet will appear in the light color FAB. The first tab shows a bar to control the temperature, and the next tab has a circular color picker. These two features are already built into the Wear OS app and will be available on the phone/tablet client in the coming weeks.

Google Home 3.1 continues to roll out on Android. It is available for iOS, but there is also a server-side component to the introduction of this feature.

Google Home Details:

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/05/24/google-home-wear-animated-camera/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos