Google Docs now remembers to replace placeholder text in templates





Google Docs is widely known as one of the most convenient word processing solutions on Android, Chrome OS and the web. Google keeps the docs up to date with UI design changes and smart canvas improvements to help you be more productive. Documents now employs another smart canvas feature called mutable chips. This is a smart tip that acts like a placeholder for frequently edited items.

If you’ve used templates in Word, Docs, or any other word processor, you’re familiar with the difficult task of replacing all the placeholder text in your document. Errors can be damaging, such as accidentally reusing a job application letter but forgetting to change the designations to match. With Google Docs’ mutable smart chip, this may be a thing of the past.

Using the smart variable chip is easy

With the new smart canvas feature, smart chips can be defined as variables with arbitrary names. Editing the value of a variable changes its value throughout the document. So if you define a variable like “Company Name” in a job application letter and change the value of that variable to “Android Police”, the change will be applied wherever that variable is used.

If you want to reuse the same variables in other documents, you can use another smart canvas feature to create a custom component consisting of regular text and variable tips. This block can now be reused throughout the document. Combining these two features makes it very easy to create, update and reuse templates, especially if you work with one type of document every day.

Unfortunately, Google restricts the deployment of this feature to only certain Workspace accounts (Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Nonprofits). In other words, her personal Google account cannot use this smart tip feature. I hope Google stops trying to decide for us which features are enterprise grade and which aren’t. However, I can imagine that this addition would make the Workspace subscription seem more valuable for certain businesses.

