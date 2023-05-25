Google Cloud bug hijacks servers from CloudSQL service





Google said the Google Cloud data researchers were using to gain access to sensitive data and secrets, or to elevate privileges to compromise other cloud services, including cloud services within customer environments. Fixed a critical flaw in Platform’s database service.

Researchers at Dig Security have identified vulnerabilities through gaps in the security layer around GCP’s CloudSQL service, which supports multiple different database engines such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server for use within the environment, May 25. I made it clear in my blog post today. .

The vulnerability could allow initial privilege escalation and add users to the DbRootRole role, an administrative role in GCP, Dig Security’s Ofrir Balassiano and Ofrir Shaty disclosed in a post.

From there, they exploited another critical misconfiguration in the Roles and Permissions architecture to elevate their privileges further, eventually giving the malicious user the System Administrator role for complete control of SQL Server. was granted. After that, I was able to access the OS hosting the database.

“At this point, we were able to access sensitive files within the host OS, list files and sensitive paths, read passwords, and extract sensitive information from the machine,” the researchers wrote in the post. . “Furthermore, hosts have access to underlying service agents, which can lead to further escalations to other environments.”

The latter aspect of the vulnerability could allow attackers to exploit the vulnerability to gain access to resources in customer environments using GCP, they said.

Dig Security discovered the flaw in February and notified the company of the issue following its coordinated disclosure practices through Google’s Vulnerability Recognition Program. The two companies worked together for the next two months, according to the researchers, with Google addressing and fixing the issue in April, and on April 25, they rewarded Dig through a bug bounty program.

Working with SQL Permissions on Google Cloud Platform

The researchers explained that full exploitation of this vulnerability is a multi-step process, the first of which is made possible by GCP SQL Server’s default permissions.

They said there are two levels of permissions that users can obtain on GCP SQL Server, server-level permissions and database-level permissions, which is important in understanding how the flaw works.

The researchers explained that server privileges include operations performed at the instance level in the cloud, while database privileges include operations performed within the database instance itself. “CONTROL SERVER” is the most powerful privilege that can be granted to a user at the instance level, and “CONTROL DATABASE” is the most powerful privilege that can be granted to a user at the database level.

The default SQL Server login gives the user the GCP role ‘CustomerDbRootRole’, which does not allow the ‘create/alter’ commands to do anything at the server level. They also explained that users cannot create objects in any system database because they do not have permissions on sys objects. Therefore, they had to elevate their privileges to complete the attack.

Exploitation of SQL Server flaws

Researchers have identified a gap in the security layer created for SQL Server within GCP. I explained in my post that this allowed me to elevate the initial default privileges and add the user I created to her DbRootRole role, which is her GCP administrator role.

Once researchers achieve this role, they will be able to perform some tasks that they were previously unable to perform. However, they said they didn’t have full privileges on SQL Server yet because this is not a system administrator role.

They ultimately found their way to success by exploiting a critical misconfiguration common in cloud environments in their roles and permissions architecture. This allowed them to elevate their privileges further, they said, allowing users to be granted the sysadmin role, which grants them full control of SQL Server. . This allowed complete access to the OS that hosts the database and all its sensitive files, passwords, sensitive information and other sensitive data, the researchers said.

In addition, the researchers say companies using GCP to run systems in their own environments are at risk, as the hosts have access to service agents that connect to resources in customer environments.

“Accessing internal data such as sensitive information, URLs, and passwords could lead to exposure of cloud provider data and sensitive customer data, which is a serious security incident,” they wrote in the post.

Using access to the OS, the researchers also discovered internal Google URLs related to Docker image repositories that allowed access to internal repositories, which Google also said to have fixed in a remediation.

Mitigate cloud cybersecurity risks

Cloud misconfigurations remain a common cause of cloud security holes and pose risks to customers. In the case of the flaws discovered by Dig researchers, one of the issues complicating Google Cloud security is that SQL Server is not open source. That means security layers need to be built around SQL Server, Baraciano tells his Dark Reading.

In fact, as more data is stored in cloud environments, organizations will need to apply data security controls regardless of what the cloud provider offers to protect themselves even if the provider’s environment is flawed. Yes, he says.

“A data security platform that offers a combination of DSPM (data security posture management) and DDR (data detection and response) can reduce the chances of an attacker successfully exfiltrating data without prompt response,” he said. says Baraciano.

To avoid potential exploitation of flaws like the ones the team discovered, organizations can benefit from deploying DSPM solutions that identify and ensure the protection of their most sensitive data. said he. This means that even if there is a breach, your data will be encrypted and leaks contained.

“To stay ahead of breaches, we also need to apply DDR, which provides real-time detection and response to prevent data misuse and data exfiltration,” adds Balassiano.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/cloud/google-cloud-bug-server-takeover-cloudsql-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos