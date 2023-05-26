Everything Must Be Named: This Las Vegas Suburban Street Is Named After A Beloved Pokémon





As It Happens6:05 Everything must be named: This Las Vegas suburb street is named after a beloved Pokemon

Naming a new street can be difficult.

It should be easy to pronounce, non-offensive, and perhaps most importantly novel.

“It must not be similar to another street name or already in use,” said Andrea Miller, construction management manager for Harmony Homes, Nevada.

That’s why when it came to naming a street in a new Henderson, Nevada housing development, she turned to the popular video game series.

“I would come home from work and bang names on the kids, and they would come up with silly street names and we would have to push them aside,” Miller said. told guest host Helen Mann on As It Happens.

“So my eldest son said, ‘What about Pokemon?'”

In the Las Vegas suburbs, a brand new townhouse just off Jigglypuff Place or Snorlax Lane can be yours.

Pikachu from the table

Naming a street can be a long process. Dozens of options are submitted by developers and city officials, but only a few are approved.

When Harmony Holmes began construction on the development, the mobile game Pokémon GO was a hit with her 11- and 14-year-old sons.

The trio sat down to name some of the most popular Pokémon, originally known in-game as “pocket monsters” in Japanese. However, there was one Pokémon I didn’t use because I felt the mirror was a little too obvious.

“I didn’t want to use Pikachu because I didn’t want to make it too obvious that the community was named after a Pokémon,” she told As It Happens.

At the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two characters from the Pokemon series, Pikachu and Eevee, floated in balloons. (Eugene Gorogursky/Getty Images)

Residents and visitors to the area can find streets named after the lizard-like Charmander and Charizard, and the turtle monster Squirtle, in addition to Purpuff and Snorlax.

This isn’t the first time Miller has suggested an unconventional name based on a popular series. Another North Las Vegas development has streets named after the TV show Paw Patrol, including Rubble Avenue, which was inspired by her children.

“The kids who lived in the neighborhood loved the street name,” Miller said.

“It makes me laugh.”

Miller said the name of the street resonates not only with children who live on the street, but also with first-time homebuyers who may have grown up with the game and series that came out in the late 90s. I believe in deafness.

She hopes the franchise operator doesn’t mind the street name. “I hope they feel as great about this town as they do about it,” she said.

Squirtle Lane is a street in the Serenity Place housing development in Henderson, Nevada (Courtesy of Andrea Miller)

CBC Radio reached out to The Pokémon Company for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

After all, living at a unique address like Squirtle Lane will put a smile on a homeowner’s face, she says.

“Every time I hear ‘pudding pudding,’ it just makes me laugh,” she said.

“So I expected the same to happen to my buyers.”

