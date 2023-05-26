Inside Google’s privacy sandbox pitch as the rollout begins to take shape





With Europe’s GDPR going into effect for five years this week and Apple’s ATT having been in effect for two years as of last month, one of the next big things the advertising industry is looking for is Google’s plans for its long-awaited privacy sandbox. Last week, the company finally shed new light on its plans by revealing more details and a longer-term timeline. (In the first quarter of 2024, third-party cookies will be phased out for his 1% of Chrome users worldwide).

Ahead of the latest announcement, Digiday interviewed Victor Wong, Google’s Senior Director of Product Management, to discuss his plans for the next 18 months, how companies are approaching the major overhaul, and from industry skepticism to regulatory scrutiny. I’ve heard a lot about the work that has been done.

Prior to joining the company last September to lead the privacy sandbox product team, Wong spent several years at Meta working on data privacy across their monetization products. In an open letter posted on Google’s blog last month, Wong said Universal’s access to his privacy and information, viable alternatives to advertising without third-party cookies, technical privacy protections, and open We are working with the entire industry on

Even disabling third-party cookies today could actually compromise privacy in some cases if ad-supported media publishers and consumers don’t have a solution, Wong told Digiday. Because people are moving to more intrusive tracking and users have less understanding and less control.

This annotated conversation includes some perspectives and context along with Mr. Wong’s responses, edited and condensed for length and clarity.

About the 2023 and 2024 tests

Victor Wong:

“Different test methodologies exist based on different test goals. [and] Targets for different types of ad tech. So, in practice, we expect people to be able to use these different phases however they like. So to speak, there is no single test to rule them all. Since each person has unique needs, we offer different stages, different metrics that people can use to assess this effect, and different modes of testing based on their specific needs. I expect So this really speaks to the diversity of the ad tech ecosystem and the needs to meet them. “

DIGIDAY:

Since Sandbox was first announced in 2020 and has since been postponed twice, the ad tech industry has been waiting, anxious, and wondering when Google will clarify its timeline and other practical steps for its official rollout. I’ve been thinking about it. Google has unveiled a more concrete roadmap for phasing out third-party cookies by the end of 2024, starting with Chrome 115 this July.

How Google Incorporates Sandbox Feedback When Changing Chrome

Victor Wong:

“Having actually received extensive feedback and made many improvements to our APIs based on that feedback, we are very confident that these APIs will help the industry move away from third-party cookies within this time frame. We’re very confident about the design at the moment, and that’s basically why we took this intentional approach. [small percentage of] I did some testing and got to the point where it went up to 100%. Now for the technology introduction. Removing technology is not that common, so we want to be very careful and methodical about how we remove it. “

DIGIDAY:

Over the past year, testing of new APIs has been what Wong described as the original trial, in which the API is released randomly to a small percentage of traffic before collecting feedback and continuing based on it. It was something. Some marketers are happy that Google has finally opened up the test more broadly, allowing ad tech partners, publishers and advertisers to start testing themselves. Other critics point out that previous tests still made some use of third-party cookies within his privacy sandbox, tainting the results, or at least reducing confidence in them. .

How sandboxes relate to regulatory oversight and other ad tech overhauls such as the IAB Europes TCF

Victor Wong:

“In my opinion [real-time bidding] Current design methods are subject to a great deal of scrutiny and pressure. That’s because RTB has evolved over decades, at least he certainly has over a decade. This sort of thing happened before we had a lot of common expectations about privacy and how we handled data. Therefore, when we think about privacy sandboxes, they are not designed with specific regulatory challenges in mind. But the big picture is expected to move to private-by-design solutions. Today is basically RTB [includes] lots of people [that] It creeps in that users don’t always know. TCF is trying to solve it in its own way. “

DIGIDAY:

Since its debut in 2018, the IAB European Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) has been used by the European ad tech ecosystem to govern how real-time bidding and various other user data is collected, shared and used, such as GDPR. We have helped you comply with privacy laws. enterprise. Instead, the plan faced legal scrutiny and industry skepticism, which led to years of evolution of the framework. While some see the TCF as Google’s primary alternative, privacy advocates argue that the TCF does not adequately protect European user data. (In 2020, Google announced that it would integrate with his TCF 2.0.) Earlier this year, the Belgian Data Protection Authority approved a six-month review of the framework by IAB Europe, and TCF 2.2 in mid-May. was started as

Regarding the criticism that Google could once again be in its favor, as it was accused of past programs such as AMP.

Victor Wong:

“It’s a different team, but I can talk to you about how our team is approaching this. It’s basically saying that we need to build this openly and with the industry. It fits into the fourth principle I outlined: Over the last few years, we’ve put out public proposals, solicited feedback, and changed our API design based on that feedback. I have been actively involved. [plenty of] Advance warning of upcoming changes. In contrast, other platforms are more closed and don’t necessarily share the same principles, but we take a very different approach. You should do what is appropriate for your particular problem. “

DIGIDAY:

In 2015, Google rolled out the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) program as a new standard for designing pages that load faster, while giving publishers more ad formats that load faster. bottom. Since then, however, AMP has faced various criticisms. That includes his 2017 revelation that Russian hackers were abusing his AMP to send phishing emails. Legal documents from the state attorney general’s lawsuit against Google last year alleged that Google slowed down the load times of non-AMP ads and prioritized his AMP links in search results.

Criticism that the Topics API is not as private to users as Google claims

Victor Wong:

“As we would expect, the topic is an area where people disagree on what the design should be. Don’t do it,” but I think it’s important to have that intermediate approach. Some say keep the existing system and don’t change anything. We are in the middle of here, and so are our topics. “

DIGIDAY:

With the introduction of Topics, its goal is to move away from the old taxonomy of data-driven categories based on large amounts of user data, and instead give advertisers a way to reach users based on topics of interest. . By encouraging the use of first-party data as part of the Topics API, Wong said Google can help publishers attract more advertisers based on topical interest.

Transparency and cooperation in light of ongoing DOJ antitrust litigation

Victor Wong:

“The API is designed to work the same for everyone. We will make a public proposal and show you exactly how it works. It works for Google just like it does for Google, and we’ve made strong promises to regulators about how we’ve designed this and treat Google basically like everyone else. And in terms of broader transparency about what we’re doing, I think people are becoming more aware of themselves as testers, especially on GitHub, etc. In general, we develop in the open. We encourage people to test it, the test results will be published and we are very happy to get feedback from different areas.”

DIGIDAY:

Alphabet faces a major antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is set to begin in September. Many of the lawsuits hinge on allegations that Google has engaged in anti-competitive behavior over the years, which the Justice Department alleges led to its monopoly. The lawsuit involves Google’s ad exchange and publisher ad servers, as well as various acquisitions the giant has made over the years as part of its strategy to eradicate competition. Now, if Google wants to gain industry buy-in for sandboxing, it needs to convince ad tech partners and publishers that future privacy changes won’t create new penalties. Wong also repeatedly noted that the sandbox was being developed in consultation with the UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA), and that competition concerns legally oblige Google to do so.

