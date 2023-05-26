Google Magic Compose beta launches early, adding AI personality to your messages





There was a lot of talk about AI at Google I/O 2023, and for good reason. For the first time in a long time, Google was catching up, trying to take on competitors like OpenAI. So it’s fair to say that there was just a little bit of pressure. So, not surprisingly, there have been plenty of announcements about AI and how it integrates into Google’s existing products. One of these products was a feature called Magic Compose that leverages generative AI to create responses using different personalities. The beta was originally slated to go live in the summer, but Google has already started rolling out the beta in a limited-to-only fashion, and it looks like it’s getting a head start.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to meet some requirements to take advantage of the beta. Therefore, we recommend that you follow the steps below to get started.

First, users who want to access the beta will need to register for a Google One Premium account. If you are a member or have subscribed, please sign up for the beta.

The sign-up process is easy, but you’ll need to receive a notification from Google letting you know you’ve been accepted into the beta program. If you get this email, you can sign in to your Google account, enable RCS chat for her in Messages, and start a conversation. If everything went right, you should be able to access Magic Compose. If you need further assistance, you can always visit the Magic Compose support page.

Beta users can choose to try this feature or turn it off. For now, the beta is only available in English and supports 7 styles consisting of Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespearean, Lyrical, Formal and Short. Each adds a different type of personality behind the message, and the user can edit his AI-generated message if desired. The feature will be available on his Android phones with his SIM card in the US, but not on Android Go phones at this time.

Here’s how Google uses your data during the beta period:

“We do not store messages or use them to train machine learning models. Up to 20 previous messages, including emojis, reactions, and URLs, are sent to Google’s servers to make conversation-related suggestions. Messages with attachments, audio messages, and images are not sent to Google servers, but image captions and audio transcripts may be.”

Conversations and messages sent through RCS are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be seen by anyone but the participants. If you’re interested, start the signup process and let us know what you think.

