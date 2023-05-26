How Google manipulates search to favor liberals and favor elections





Twitter and Facebook censorship and liberal bigotry have been in the spotlight, but Big Tech’s worst criminals got a free pass, and now it’s coming to our kids.

That’s a warning from Dr. Robert Epstein, a California Democrat and research psychologist with a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He has been monitoring Google’s manipulation of news feeds, search results and YouTube suggestions for the past decade.

He shared his latest research with the Post this week when he traveled to New York to raise money for the next phase of the project.

Epstein’s research shows that Google has the power to change its minds and influence elections in line with its liberal corporate worldview.

And despite regular protests against Congress, the trillion-dollar multinational tech giant uses its de facto monopoly as a search engine to advance liberal views. , suppressing conservatives and manipulating the sensitive minds of children.

6 million votes transferred

Did you think it was bad that Twitter and Facebook were censoring Hunter Biden’s laptop article in The Posts?

How about 6 million votes moved to Joe Biden by Google in the 2020 election by manipulating what we read and watch online?

Epstein, 69, said this was Google’s covert election influence in 2020, biasing search results toward positive links to Biden and negative links to Trump. algorithm and a Get Out The Vote message on Google’s homepage that was primarily aimed at Democratic voters. .

Preliminary results from Epstein’s new project monitoring how Google’s massive psych operations target children through YouTube and other products show liberal bias is even more prevalent .

Epstein alleges Google was secretly influencing the 2020 election, using a biased algorithm that biased search results toward Biden’s positive links and Trump’s negative links. .Reuters

For example, YouTube was found to bias toward liberal sources 76% of the time when suggesting videos for adults to watch next.

However, for children and teens, initial data from the last three months shows that 96% of recommended videos on YouTube come from liberal sources.

That’s how aggressive they are towards our children, he said this week. Because they think they are gods. And no one ever tasked them.

He did not rate the content of the proposed videos, but used the average ranking of three bipartisan organizations that measure media bias to assign liberal, conservative, or centrist labels to video sources. .

In the wilds of cyberspace, only 38% of video sources are liberal. The rest are conservatives or moderates. But YouTube heavily skews content in favor of minority perspectives.

Epstein can’t say exactly what’s contained in the videos being promoted to children, but some kind of toxic awakening ideas are being pushed out, thus normalizing the abnormal. , it’s not hard to guess what wholesome childhood cooking has become an outlier.

The problem for ordinary people trying to prevent manipulation is that Google’s search results and YouTube’s suggestions are temporary, so you can’t catch Google’s actions. This means that once you click one of the links provided, it will disappear and cannot be recovered. .

It’s the perfect crime.

Epstein’s data will track Twitter, Google, Bing and Facebook. Capturing AFP via Getty Images data

But Epstein has developed a way to capture that temporal data by effectively monitoring real users, whom he calls field agents.

He now has 7,566 registered voters in all 50 states, and he’s given permission to monitor and record their interactions on Google in much the same way Nielsen monitors TV ratings. given to Mr.

Most recently, they have big plans to add 1,600 children ages 5 to 17 and expand their panel to more than 25,000 field agents of all ages and political leanings.

He said the best way to stop Google is to expose what it’s doing, and he hopes to build a public dashboard and publish it on americasdigitalshield.org later this year in time for the 2024 election. I believe.

Features live tracking of bias on Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Bing with real-time data from field agents across the country.

It also shows how the estimated vote count changes based on the level of bias.

Moderate Republicans are the most likely to change their minds, he said.

Before the 2020 election, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised Congress that “Google will not modify any product, including search, to promote a particular political point of view.” . . [We] They won’t do that in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

But he’s not fooling anyone. In terms of motivation, Google is notorious for its liberal bias.

You can see that in political donations by employees of Google, YouTube and other subsidiaries of parent company Alphabet, of which 94% went to Democrats in 2016.

Hillary Clinton’s biggest donor was Google/Alphabet.

Meta-censored a Hunter Biden article in the Post. APs

Eric Schmidt, Google boss for almost 20 years and $25 billion man played a key role in Hillary’s campaign, as emails published by WikiLeaks showed.

He was also Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign technical advisor. President Obama’s director of analytics, Elan Kriegel, told psmag.com that up to half of Obama’s 4-point margin in 2012, or about 2.5 million votes, was due to the technology team.

Leaked video of a Google executive meeting after the 2016 election showed co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, CEO Sundar Pichai and other bosses lamenting Trump’s victory, and more to come next time. It’s an insight into the extreme partisan thinking that vows to do better.

conflicting values

Brin has branded Trump supporters extremists and said the election results contradicted many [Googles] values.

In a harbinger of censorship to come, Pichai said investing in machine learning and AI represents a huge opportunity to address what another employee described as misinformation shared by less informed voters. .

CFO Ruth Porat is committed to leveraging our significant strengths and resources to extend the reach of what we have to continue to drive the values ​​that really matter to Google.

Emails leaked after the 2016 election also showed that Google was working to get Hispanic voters in battleground states to vote in what was essentially an in-kind donation to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

According to further leaked emails published by The Wall Street Journal, in 2017 Google employees discussed ways to tweak the search feature to change how people view Trump’s travel ban. That includes prioritizing immigration advocacy groups as a way to donate to Islamophobes and aggressively counter them. . . result.

Google then claimed that it did not carry out the plan.

But there is no doubt that Google’s culture is paranoid liberal, and that Google executives are willing to use the power of algorithms to intervene in elections to massively change voters’ minds.

There is no reason to think the same thing won’t happen again in 2024. The only one standing in the way is Epstein.

