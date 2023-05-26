Google Announces New AI Search Engine: How To Sign Up





Google has launched Search Generative Experience (SGE), an version of Search that integrates artificial intelligence answers directly into results, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Unlike regular Google Search, which displays a list of blue links, SGE uses AI to answer questions directly on the Google Search web page. When you type a query into Google Search, a green or blue box expands to show you new answers generated by Google’s large-scale language model, like the one powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google obtains this information from the website and provides links to the sources used in generating the response. Follow-up questions can also be asked on the SGE for more accurate results.

At this time, SGE is not open to the public and requires signing up with Google’s Search Labs. Click the link here to participate. Search Labs is currently only available in English to a limited number of people in the US, but you can join the waitlist. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Late last year, ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can answer almost any question with its own answer, was announced, and with the growing public interest, companies are adding generative AI capabilities to their products. Earlier this year, Google announced Bard, an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT. Microsoft followed suit by adding ChatGPT, which includes an AI image generator powered by Dall-E and OpenAI, directly to his Bing. AI chatbots are powered by large scale language models (LLM). LLM is a technology that uses large sets of text data to create sentences that mimic human language. This model basically aims at figuring out what the next best word should be when generating sentences, a process sometimes referred to as “powerful autocomplete”.

AI was also a central focus earlier this month at Google I/O, the search giant’s annual developer conference, where the term was mentioned more than 140 times during the two-hour presentation. Kathy Edwards, Google’s vice president of engineering, said at I/O that in a standard Google search, people split complex queries into multiple questions, sift through websites for information, He said he needed to construct an answer in his head. With SGE, AI can do all that.

How to join the Google Search Labs waitlist

To be the first to test Google’s SGE, here’s how to join the Search Labs waitlist:

Open the Chrome browser on your computer. Sign in to your Google account. Open a new tab in your browser. If Labs are available, you will see a Labs icon (in a beaker) in the upper right. Click on the Labs icon there and click Join Waiting List.

You will receive an email when Labs are available.

SGE is part of Search Labs, with features such as Code Hints, which provide coding suggestions directly in Search, and Add to Spreads, a feature that automatically pulls information found in Search into Google Sheets. It contains.

If you currently have access to SGE, Google requires you to agree to a privacy notice that identifies sensitive or sensitive individuals that “may be used to identify you or others in your interactions with SGE features.” We ask that you do not include any information. This is because some data will be analyzed by human reviewers during this attempt, but the data will be “stored in a way that is not associated with your Google Account.”[マイ アクティビティ]You can remove an interaction from your page.

Google also warns of generative AI stupidity, saying accuracy can vary. This probably refers to “hallucinations”. This is the problem we see with generative AI that can confidently say that something is accurate even though it isn’t. Google recommends not relying on generative AI for medical, legal, financial, or other professional services.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personalized financial explanations that are edited and fact-checked by our editors. See this post for more details. SGE is accessible through the Chome desktop web browser or his Google app on Android and iOS.large scale language model

