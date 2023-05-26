How to use Search Console bulk data export





Google Search advocate Daniel Waisberg recently released an in-depth video on Bulk Data Export, a feature that allows you to export, store, and analyze your Search Console data.

This novel solution goes beyond functionality and makes managing huge data volumes a breeze.

Here’s how:

Overview of current data export solutions

Before introducing the bulk data export feature, Waisberg restated the existing method for exporting Search Console data.

The most accessible way is through the user interface. You can directly export up to 1,000 rows of data by simply clicking the export button.

Looker Studio and APIs offer solutions for users who need more data. Both channels let you retrieve performance data, URL inspection data, sitemaps, and site data, with an export limit of 50,000 rows.

Introducing Bulk Data Export

The final and most advanced way to export data from Search Console is a bulk data export.

This unique feature allows you to extract massive amounts of data via Google BigQuery with no row limit. This is useful for large websites with many pages and heavy traffic.

Waisberg said: “A bulk data export is a daily scheduled export of Search Console performance data. It includes all the data that Search Console uses to generate performance reports. The data is stored in Google BigQuery , where you can run SQL queries for advanced data analysis or even export to another system.”

Configuring Bulk Data Export

Given its complexity and capabilities, bulk data export requires existing knowledge of Google Cloud Platform, BigQuery, and Search Console.

Please note that utilizing this tool can incur costs, so it is important to consider potential charges before setting up a new export.

Setting up bulk data export requires Google Cloud and Search Console.

Step 1: Google Cloud

First, switch to the relevant project on Google Cloud and make sure the BigQuery API is enabled.

Open the Google Cloud Console and switch to the project you want to export data to.[API とサービス]>[有効な API とサービス]and enable the BigQuery API if it is not already enabled.[IAM と管理]Go to[+ GRANT ACCESS]Click[新しいプリンシパル]Paste [email protected] into the Grant this account two roles (BigQuery Job User and BigQuery Data Editor) and save.Step 2: Search Console

In Search Console, do the following:

[設定]>[一括データ エクスポート]Go to. Enter your Google Cloud project ID in the Cloud project ID field. Choose a dataset name. The default is “searchconsole”. Select the dataset location. This cannot be easily changed later. Click “Continue” to start the export. The first export will occur within a maximum of 48 hours after successful configuration. After creating the table, set the partition expiration as needed, but avoid changing the schema. For historical data prior to initial setup, use the Search Console API or reports.Data export monitoring and management

The new data export system includes the ability to monitor data exports using BigQuery. For example, you can use the export log table to track exports.

Note that data accumulates indefinitely unless you set an expiration date. The export process will continue until you manually disable it or Search Console encounters a problem.

In the event of an error, Search Console notifies all property owners.

In summary

In conclusion, using the bulk data export feature provides an enhanced way to manage large amounts of Search Console data.

Stay tuned for future content from Google that will detail data processing after export setup and best practices for extracting data from BigQuery.

Source: YouTube

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-explains-how-to-use-search-console-bulk-data-export/487817/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos