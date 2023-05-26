Generative AI preview added to Google Search





Google today announced that it is giving users with personal Gmail accounts access to its generative AI capabilities in search.

A new post on Google’s The Keyword blog notes that “Today, access to Search Labs, a new program to access Google’s early experiments, began to open up.” “Once there, our new AI-powered generative search experience will make searching easier, help you understand topics faster, discover new perspectives and insights, and get your work done easier. Instead of asking a series of questions and putting together that information myself, search now does some of the heavy lifting for me.”

To access the new features, you must first join the waitlist on the Search Labs site. You’ll then receive an email from Google letting you know you’ve joined the waitlist. You can opt-in to search and other Labs experiments. Via the Google mobile app or Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux.

The following generative AI experiments are now available in Search:

learn more. If you’re trying to learn something complicated that takes a lot of time, like learning a musical instrument or starting your own business, search will help you break it down into smaller pieces and “make AI” of every element. We can provide you with a snapshot of what you are using. Factors that need to be considered. From there, you can follow the individual steps further with links to articles.

Please answer specific questions. In what must be one of the most common uses of Google search today, this lab asks the very specific question, “How do I remove old coffee stains from a woolen sweater?” and answer succinctly with various options.

Research and compare products. When you search for a product or service, Search provides a list of factors to consider in your decision-making process and makes recommendations based on review scores, price, and application. You can also ask follow-up questions to further refine your search.

Google says this is just the first step and will add more updates and improvements over time.

