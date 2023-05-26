Investing in Cadence Innovation – Student Design Team





NORTHAMPTON, Massachusetts / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Teams of students working together to tackle technical challenges and find innovative solutions is the future of the electronics industry. That’s why the Cadence Academic Network is committed to providing these teams with the tools and training they need to accelerate to the finish line. We are passionate about innovation and driving a greener and more sustainable world. This is a common trend among student design teams.

We support teams developing vehicles that compete on a variety of terrains, from underwater to land to air. Take a look at the amazing work being done with the many Cadence tools.

The University of Michigan Electric Boat (UM-EB) Racing Team is grappling with the technical challenge of redesigning a traditional catamaran into a hydrofoil. To ensure stability and a seamless design, it is critical that the team models and simulates the foil before launching the boat. This is done using Cadence CFD software.

Penn Electric, the Formula SAE team at the University of Pennsylvania, focuses on verification using Celsius and AWR technology to ensure that all circuits are optimized. Ensuring proper cooling of electrical components is not only necessary to meet competition requirements, but more importantly, to ensure the safety of team members.

The Formula SAE team of the Politecnico di Milano Dinami PRC is another team competing internationally with electric vehicles and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The main electrical components were designed with Cadence.

Solar cars are another area of ​​environmental innovation. North Carolina State University’s Solar Pack and Virginia Tech’s Solar Car team (Virginia, Vermont) are working hard towards a more sustainable future for transportation.

AeroDelft, a student team at Delft University of Technology, is revolutionizing the climate-friendly air transport industry by developing liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft. Optimizing the aerodynamic design was key to minimizing energy consumption. This is made possible by Fidelity CFD technology, allowing us to analyze the impact of design changes. In addition to our mission to move towards a more sustainable world, we used OnCloud to access tools and reduce compute and server resources.

Good luck to all the teams in the various competitions this summer! If you are a student group member or know of a student group interested in improving designs using the same off-the-shelf PCB, CFD, or other system tools that our customers use , contact us so we can partner with the next generation of innovators.

To learn more about how Cadence is helping drive a greener world, read our Sustainable by Design – 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

