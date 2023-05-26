



This is a fake review as this guest never stayed with us. Another recent fake review aims to do as much damage to our brand as possible.A federal court motion already filed will expose the author of this review, even if he was hiding behind a VPN. [virtual private network]Penman posted last week.

Hepburn’s Clifftop is property owned by David Penman, who is at the center of a legal battle.

According to Airbnb’s business page, luxury villas at Clifftop at Hepburn are priced up to $699 per night and have won numerous travel, hospitality and architecture awards.

Last May, Mr. Penman used a horse-drawn carriage device to harass a former guest at the Moorabbin Magistrate’s Court, who left a two-star review while the award-winning guesthouse was decent. He pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 while acquitted. Could be 5 stars.

Inside David Penmans Hepburn’s Clifftop.

In an abusive message left on the woman’s answering machine on May 1, 2021, Penman was heard saying: “Clearly you didn’t look up the defamation case on Google…no need to remove the review, no need to offer a settlement.” See you in court, you better have plenty of money. Payment was not accepted as this was not over yet. If you go to court, you’ll be burned in hell.

Judge Luisa Bazzani said the messages and series of threatening emails sent to the woman were shocking, unfair and unnecessary.

Penman was also served with a diversion order in Melbourne Magistrates Court in February 2022 after he admitted to sending threatening messages to another former guest in June 2021.

In a review on the TripAdvisor website, the guest claimed that their reservation was abruptly canceled after a minor dispute over the price of a second room. Penman granted an exception to this claim.

The court heard Penman wrote in one email:

Loading

The court also said Penman threatened to release personal information on Facebook after Penman tried to contact Guest’s employer to fire him.

In a separate email exchange, Penman threatened legal action against Department of Education and Training officials who were forced to cancel reservations at Hepburn’s Clifftop in January 2020.

We do not tolerate reviews or social media comments from people resulting from these situations. Customers were told they were going to make the entire email chain public so anyone could see what happened if a review was written.

Penman warned the woman that she had reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit against another guest who left a negative review, claiming the guest had incurred more than $300,000 in legal fees.

Loading

Our attorneys will be fully briefed on this matter today and we are proposing to raise the issue with the Department of Education considering the direction of this issue, Penman said in an email in January 2020. rice field.

Attorney Justin Quill, who represents TripAdvisor, declined to comment, but Google did not respond to Eiji’s request for comment.

