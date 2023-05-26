5 ways tech companies can benefit from new founders





Uptrend: Minorities leaving technology to pursue entrepreneurship.5 Ways Tech Companies Can Do It [+] Benefit from new BIPOC founders

In recent years, a growing minority of people in the tech industry have made the bold decision to leave corporate roles and pursue entrepreneurship. This trend reflects the desire for greater autonomy, the pursuit of creative visions, and the goal of having a meaningful impact on communities. Members of the BIPOC community, especially black women, are weary of discrimination within corporate America. They are leaving to start their own businesses, creating a talent shortage across the industry.

Venture Capital and the Impact of Black Women

An American Express report found that the number of black women-owned businesses increased by 50% between 2014 and 2019. The number of black-owned businesses increased 34% between 2007 and 2012, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report. In a recent interview with UnapologeTECH, Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girl Code, asked founders who experienced a sudden and unethical layoff to find the space, tools, and resources to go from idea to final product to fundraising. He talks about his new project, Ascend Ventures, a black innovation lab that provides support. From her position as CEO of Black Girl Code. Kimberly wants to help a minority of new founders find success with their ideas and provide the funding to succeed.

Minorities are moving away from TECH

The tech industry has made efforts to address diversity and inclusion. Some feel that entrepreneurship offers a more inclusive path to success. A study by Hello Alice found that 23% of new businesses founded in 2020 were started by Black entrepreneurs, up from 16% in 2019, with Black entrepreneurs outnumbering non-Black entrepreneurs. Nearly 20% said they expect their business to grow in 2023.

In an interview with UnapologeTECH, seasoned tech recruiter-turned-full-time entrepreneur Fred Mathews shifts focus from building a successful tech industry career in talent acquisition to entrepreneurship. He talks about his journey to launch The Flourish Factory. Not only does he deliver great products, he also builds world-class organizations where customers, customers and employees thrive.

Fred highlighted that black micro-business owners will make up 26% of all new lifestyle businesses in 2020 and beyond. This represents an 11% increase in market share compared to pre-pandemic. With recent job cuts, Fred and other founders don’t expect this to slow down, and tech companies and venture capital firms are partnering with them to take advantage of newfound potential in these businesses. You will be able to enjoy this benefit. You also get the benefit of being able to invest early.

Impact of Discrimination and Prejudice in the Tech Workforce

Black people, especially black women, report experiencing discrimination and stigma in the tech industry, which can impact their career advancement and overall job satisfaction. While layoffs in the tech sector are at their peak, some minorities are jumping into entrepreneurship, while others are citing a toxic environment full of discrimination and prejudice in the workforce. decided to withdraw from the technology industry. A lot of people are excited about getting a job in the tech industry, and many people from a variety of backgrounds are successful. But it comes at a price for many minorities who experience toxic environments that reduce morale, cause unhappiness and work-life balance. Because of racism and discrimination, some black people may quit full-time tech jobs and become entrepreneurs. Black workers are grossly underrepresented in high-paying tech jobs and face systemic barriers to advancement and success in the industry, according to a 2020 report by the National Federation of Cities. It has been found.

Joshua Blackwell, a seasoned sales account executive turned BLCK UNICRN founder in the tech industry, was interviewed by UnapologeTECH to highlight the lack of access when working for a fast-growing tech company. Josh said that while working for companies such as Oracle and Samsara, he identified himself as an outsider and that he wanted to work in an inclusive environment. “I knew I could build something from scratch,” Joshua said. “And more importantly, I wanted to treat people better and build a stronger culture. We wanted to bring in an outside team that was there,” he said. His experience, like many other minorities who refuse to work in a hostile environment, inspired him to pursue an entrepreneurial path. If the hostile environment in the tech industry remains unchanged, this could be a new option for the BIPOC community active in the tech industry.

5 ways tech companies can benefit from new BIPOC founders

Technology companies can benefit from BIPOC employees retiring to become entrepreneurs.

Diverse perspectives and experiences: Many technology companies lack innovation, making it difficult to become thought leaders in their field. This is largely due to the lack of diverse perspectives and creative lenses. If everyone in the room looks the same and has the same background, you risk mediocre results. Bringing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) founders into the tech industry will allow companies to tap into a wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences. This diversity can lead to innovation, creativity and new approaches to problem solving. BIPOC founders often bring unique cultural insights and understandings to underserved markets, helping companies identify new business opportunities and reach a broader customer base. help. Enhancing Cultural Competence and Improving Employee Satisfaction: Technology companies have the opportunity to develop employees who demonstrate excellence, but in today’s economic climate we live in, employees are becoming less and less traditional. You won’t stay with the company for 20 years. Technology companies have the ability to reward employees for working on projects they are passionate about, and can be early investors in great ideas. This helps technology companies stay innovative and build a culture of inclusivity and integrity. With the ability to bring new ideas to founders, companies will improve employee retention and satisfaction. Having her BIPOC founder within a technology company can contribute to the development of cultural competence within the organization. Fostering an environment in which employees understand, respect, and value different cultural backgrounds improves collaboration, teamwork, and communication among diverse teams, ultimately leading to better products and services. . Expanded market reach: Onboarding BIPOC founders will enable technology companies to enter previously untapped markets. The BIPOC community represents important consumer segments with distinct needs, preferences and purchasing power. Having founders with a deep understanding of these markets allows companies to develop products and services tailored to the specific needs of these communities. This can lead to increased market share, increased customer loyalty, and overall business growth. Improved Reputation and Brand Image: Hosting a BIPOC Founder can improve the reputation and brand image of a technology company. Tech companies are spending exorbitant sums in settlements to protect their brands. In an increasingly diverse and socially conscious world, consumers and stakeholders are actively seeking businesses that demonstrate inclusiveness and fairness. By championing BIPOC founders and highlighting their success, companies can position themselves as diversity and inclusion leaders, attract a more diverse customer base, and drive positive brand perception. Access to Diverse Talent Pool: By actively supporting and promoting BIPOC founders, technology companies gain access to a broader talent pool. This allows us to recruit highly skilled people from diverse backgrounds who may bring unique skill sets, perspectives and experiences. A diverse workforce is proven to foster innovation, improve problem-solving skills, and improve business performance. By attracting and retaining BIPOC talent, technology companies can strengthen their teams and become more competitive in their industry.

Ultimately, the tech industry still has work to do when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and creating safe spaces, but tech companies can help turn things around by supporting up-and-coming founders every step of the way. You can change.

