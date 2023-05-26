Get hands-on with Google’s new search generation experience





Google today opened access to the new Search Generative Experience. And our very own Barry Schwartz was one of the first to gain access.

Although he had to go offline for the Shavuot holidays, he was able to share some tweets with images from early tests. This article summarizes most of them. This will give you early access to Google SGE experiments.

Google welcome email

It’s Barry’s turn to try out Search Labs! This is a “joining” email sent by Google.

getting started

Yes, you are ready to start experimenting with Search Labs!

But first, after reading this very long SGE Privacy Notice, you must agree.

search [when does Shavous start?]

Google didn’t show the time, but Barry likes the way he can extend the answer.

Also see all the easy organic/free links you can click.

Barry rated the subsequent response as “pretty good”.

search [where to get a haircut near me]

Go to local search. We have prepared a pack of 5.

and 3 packs:

search [where can I learn about SEO]

Where can I learn SEO?

search: [who writes at Search Engine Land?]

Some “How To” Queries

Google, how do I lace my shoes or change a tire?

Questions about “your money, your life”

Some have AI-generated answers, some don’t. As Google says, the following applies:

how about barry?

Finding Barry Schwartz’s Vanity:

mobile interface

Below is Barry’s tweet with a GIF showcasing SGE on mobile.

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated later with additional screenshots. Until then, you’ll find more searches about politics, shopping, sports, and more on Barry’s Twitter thread here.

