RTIH’s Biggest Retail Tech News Story of the Week — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





4. Rich and poor alike: eBay launches popular ‘sustainable and cost-effective’ wedding hub

eBay has launched a popular wedding hub, a collection of used bridal and bridesmaid dresses, accessories, and vintage suits.

The e-commerce giant says it offers shoppers a sustainable and cost-effective option to purchase designer outfits from the likes of Bella Wang, Suzanne Neville and Pronovias Mildred.

Kirsty Corgan, global GM of eBay’s fashion division, said: “With peak wedding season approaching, we hope our new Wedding He Hub can offer brides the option to get their dream wedding outfits at a fraction of the price.”

More and more modern brides are looking for a wedding outfit that reflects their personality. By choosing pre-loved, you can find those unique choices and at the same time extend the life of those great dresses that you often only wear once.

With such a wide range of designer options, everyone can find an outfit to shine on their big day, and options for every budget without compromising on style.

5. 2023 RTIH Retail Technology Awards: Now Accepting Submissions for In-Store Innovation Category

Entries for the 5th RTIH Innovation Awards are now open.

The award celebrates global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world and includes the CADS-sponsored brick-and-mortar category.

Entries for 2023 will close on Friday 27th October and the winners will be announced on Wednesday 29th November at a special event in central London.

Entry is free and you can enter multiple categories.

The Brick-and-Mortar Innovation Award recognizes retailers whose innovative technology enables physical spaces to thrive as online shopping continues to grow.

We were looking for examples of reducing friction in the customer journey, delivering an improved experience, and blurring the lines between channels.

Download the entry form here.

For all entry-related questions, please email us at [email protected].

