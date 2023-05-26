UNICEF Football Aid Announces Pure Play AO as Partner Ahead of Charity Match at Old Trafford — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AO Group Marketing Director Vicky Monk said: We are proud to be one of the UK’s most trusted leading consumer electronics retailers and this sponsorship is a great new investment for our brand as well as an opportunity to support a greater cause.

Our AO Thunder sticks help create constant excitement at games for our other sponsor partners, the Manchester Thunder and Sale Sharks. So we can’t wait to see tens of thousands of Thundersticks inside Old His Trafford on 11 June.

Supporting football for UNICEF is always a great event and perfect for the whole family. Having a bear greet those who land on the ground is a great start to a truly memorable day.

Kenneth Shepherd, Executive Director, Soccer Aid Productions, said: Soccer Aid for UNICEF is pleased to welcome renowned electronics retailer AO as a key partner for its 2023 campaign.

We are very happy to work with a brand trusted by so many people. Their plans for this year’s game will add to the family atmosphere that is always created at our games. Additionally, the generosity of the AO will help raise critical funding for UNICEF and increase global visibility of our event.

This year marks the 12th time UNICEF has supported football since it began in 2006, and the first time since 2018 that a match will be played in front of a crowd at Old Trafford. Like every year, England’s squad of football legends and celebrities take on Soccer Aid World XI FC.

Lioness Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott made her debut alongside fellow newcomers Danny Dyer, Jack Wilshere, Joel Corry, Bugsy Malone, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill and Lioness representative Tommy Fury. He will lead the England national team. World XI.

They will be joined by a familiar line-up of football aids including World Eleven captains Usain Bolt, Liam Payne, Tom Glennan, Stephen Bartlett and Sir Moe Farrar.

Rapper Stormzy will join Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure as England manager before facing Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston, coach of the rest of the world. . The Scottish actor will enter the dugout alongside former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and football legend Robbie Keane.

Dermot O’Leary and Lioness Legend Alex Scott Take on Presenting Duty

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over $75 million to give children around the world a playful childhood. Football aid to UNICEF in 2022 has raised his record-breaking $15.6 million.

