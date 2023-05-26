Google Ads are personalized using generative AI





Generative AI is actively changing the way things are done, including online advertising. More and more companies are turning to generative AI to support their commercial and marketing goals.

For example, Meta added generative AI tools to its ads, and Bing introduced ads to its hugely popular AI chatbot Bing Chat. Now Google joins the list.

AI has always been part of Google Ads, but now Google is bringing advances in generative AI to its platform.

Google is adding conversational experiences within Google Ads to help businesses deploy campaigns faster and more efficiently.

According to Google, the tool also allows companies to ask Google AI for ideas to revitalize their creative projects and generate keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other campaign assets.

Google is also enhancing its Automatically Created Assets (ACAs), which it uses in AI to generate content for corporate landing pages and ads. Going forward, ACA will be able to create and tailor Google search ads based on what users enter in their search queries.

For example, according to Google, when a user searches for “skin care for dry and sensitive skin,” Google AI can use the company’s content and existing ads to create new queries that better match the search. .

In this case, the ad’s headline is revised to ‘Soothe dry and sensitive skin’ to better align with your search.

Personalized advertising helps businesses reach their audiences and make it easier for consumers to find what they need. Manipulating headlines to tell users what they want to hear raises the question of whether the ad actually meets the user’s needs or is just pretending to.

Finally, Google is incorporating generative AI into P-MAX ad campaigns to help businesses create custom assets. This feature will also be available in the new Conversational experience in Google Ads.

