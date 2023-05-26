Google Stocks: Big Money Turns Bullish (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alexander Kerner/Getty Images News

Street appears to be significantly bullish on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). The latest data reveals that a broad range of institutional investors have collectively purchased nearly 147 million of Google’s Class A shares in the last 13 reporting cycles alone. The big buy should be an encouraging sign for investors in the company and deter the bearish sentiments flooding investment forums. To understand everything better, let’s take a closer look.

bulk purchase

First, institutions such as hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, and other similar institutions are required by the SEC to disclose their holdings on a quarterly basis. By tracking their trading patterns, you can also understand how bullish or bearish they are on a particular stock and see where the trade is headed. As such, it is a useful tool for gauging street sentiment toward U.S.-listed stocks.

As far as Google is concerned, a group of 2,027 institutional investors amassed just over 336 million Google Class A shares in the last 13F cycle, compared with the sale of 189 million shares by 1,681 other companies. It looked small compared to This resulted in a net accumulation of about 147 million of Google’s Class A shares in his last 13th cycle. While this number may not mean much on its own, it represents a net purchase of about 2.5% of Google’s total outstanding shares, which is notable given that this accumulation occurred within his quarter. It is an expansion.

Nasdaq

What’s even more interesting here is that institutional investors, who already owned about 75.5% of Google’s total Class A shares, have now definitively increased their ownership to about 78%. I think this means the company is even more bullish on Google at a time when investors are wary that recessionary pressures are weighing on the company’s growth trajectory. For the record, the data referenced here is from his January to his March and was only released fully into the public domain last week. This keeps this content fresh and relevant for discussion here. Also, this article refers to data for Google’s Class A shares trading under the symbol “GOOGL” rather than Class C shares trading under the symbol “GOOG”. This was because the former had voting rights and had to choose between them. of 2.

But back to the discussion, I wanted to know if institutional investors were particularly bullish on Google, or if they were bullish on other Internet companies as well. After all, if these investors were generally bullish on the sector as a whole, Google would stand out and the discussion would end here. So, to clarify this question, we extracted institutional ownership data for 25 other US index-listed companies that are also classified within the internet content industry.

BusinessQuant.com

The results were rather interesting. Most of our research group’s stocks have experienced institutional declines of varying magnitudes. In fact, only 10 of his 26 stocks saw an increase in institutional holdings. But what stands out here is still the fact that Google recorded one of the biggest increases in institutional holdings during its last 13F cycle.

This brings us to an important question – why are institutional investors getting bullish on Google in the first place?

reason to support

In my opinion, there are three main reasons for the institutional buyout frenzy at Google. It’s important to note that a few months ago sentiment towards the company was very bearish. With recession pressures weighing on the company’s advertising revenue, Microsoft (MSFT) announced a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT, quickly integrating it into its search engine Bing, while Google rushed to launch its Bard AI platform. We’re screwed. Google was in trouble, and Microsoft seemed ready to grab market share of the search engine.

That prompted investors to hit the “panic sell” button, and Google’s stock price plummeted shortly thereafter. The company’s stock began trading at just under four times the company’s last 12-month sales, and has tumbled from more than eight times its 2021 earnings to its lowest level in a decade. So institutional investors had a longer-term view and a greater tolerance for portfolio drawdowns, so they bought up Google stock while it was still heavily discounted. This was the first factor.

BusinessQuant.com

Second, much of the bearishness about Google has been proven wrong, or at least diluted. Its Bard AI is now successfully launched and successfully competes with ChatGPT. The chances of Microsoft Bing overtaking Google Search overnight are now slim, and even if it does, it will be years away. I believe the reduced risk to the viability of the business is another reason why a wide range of institutional investors feel comfortable increasing their stake in Google.

Finally, Google’s performance was expected to deteriorate rapidly during the current recession. Indeed, our previous articles showed how Google’s competitors are growing their ad revenue at a faster pace. It became clear that this could put pressure on Google’s advertising business and reduce revenue. But the internet giant has proven its naysayers wrong by beating Street’s expectations in its first quarter 2023 earnings report.

BusinessQuant.com

Google’s revenues are near all-time highs, and nearly all business segments are doing well. In my view, this diversified and continued growth outlook is another reason why institutional investors are aggressively increasing their long positions in the company.

final thoughts

The chart above highlights that Google’s current price-to-sales multiple is right in the middle of the range of highs and lows it has built over the past decade, suggesting the stock is fairly valued at current levels. indicates that there is We also know that it is now poised to enter the AI ​​race, and that much of the bear thesis around the name has died down. This is reason enough for financial institutions to amass his Google stock, and investors may want it as well. Therefore, I am bullish on Google and believe it will be a great return for investors over the years. Good luck!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4607424-google-big-money-is-turning-bullish The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos