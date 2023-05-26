Google Messages Magic Compose beta rolls out





One of the exciting generative AI announcements at I/O 2023 was Magic Compose, a messaging app for Android. Google is now starting to roll out this feature to some beta testers.

How to get Magic Compose in Google Messages

Magic Compose was originally slated to launch in beta this summer, but Google is now preparing for a gradual beta release in a limited fashion, with three sides to the qualification.

You’ll need to sign up for the Google Messages beta program on the Play Store, but the company officially encourages you to do the same with its carrier services. This beta is currently only available to those 18 and over “in English on an Android phone with his SIM card in the US”. Finally, Google plans to give Google One premium members priority access “as more spots become available.” Future Google Search Generative Experiences will be available in a similar way.

Its subscription tiers start at $9.99/month (or $99.99/year) for 2 TB of storage. This plan also comes with Google Workspace Premium for additional Meet features and a 10% discount on Google Store purchases. Other features shared with lower tiers include Google One VPN, other Google Photo editing tools, dark web monitoring, and more.

On first launch, when you open RCS chat and tap the new glow icon in the text field, you’ll see the message “Try it out”. [Update: Google now tells us that there won’t be an email notification and that users will just see the Message Suggestions icon in conversations when it is live for them. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether this expands beyond RCS to SMS/MMS. That might change in the future, but that’s how the beta experience is at launch.]

How Magic Compose works

When Magic Compose is activated during a conversation, it sends up to 20 of your past messages to Google’s servers to generate relevant and contextual suggestions. This includes emojis, reactions, and URLs, but not messages with attachments, voice messages, or images. However, “image captions and audio transcripts may be sent.”

Google explicitly states that these sent messages are not stored or used to train machine learning models. After the suggestions are generated, “Google will discard the message from our servers.” If you are not using Magic Compose, “The message will not be sent to Google.”

A list of suggestions will appear and selecting one will populate the text field. By tapping a pencil with a sparkly icon, you can customize the suggestion or anything you write in one of his seven styles: Remix, Excite, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short. Some focus specifically on inserting emojis, but you can also thumb up and down suggestions.

