RTIH showcases the coolest retail tech initiatives of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Marks & Spencer held its seventh annual Hackathon event last week, with generative AI playing a key role.

In a LinkedIn post, Marks & Spencer Chief Digital and Technology Officer Jeremy Peay said: Yesterday (May 18th) we hosted our 7th Hackathon and witnessed an incredible display of innovation, collaboration and sheer talent.

With over 200 attendees and 16 teams from all walks of life at M&S, the event was high energy and truly inspiring.

He added, “Congratulations to all the teams who joined and pushed the boundaries of their creativity.”

We’ve been blown away by the many breakthroughs in technology, from automation and chatbots to augmented reality and generative AI. The scope of the project indicated the depth of layers of talent within the team.

Mr. Pea sent a special shout out to Team Magratea. Team Magratea wowed us with their innovative approach to generative AI, focused on recommending outfits through chat and enhancing access to our data trove through conversation. Well done, Magratea team!

Tesco

Tesco and WWF have partnered with tech startup Agrisound to deploy Polly insect monitors in several apple orchards in the UK as the spring flowers begin to bloom.

Fifty AI devices designed to capture and analyze various sounds of common pollinating insects were deployed at three different sites in Kent.

The aim was to measure the biodiversity benefits of wildflower margins and their effects on pollination in three large commercial apple orchards.

AgriSound believes that the device will identify areas of low pollinator activity in real time, allowing farmers to increase biodiversity in key areas of their farms, increasing valuable pollinator numbers and ultimately yields. I hope that I can help you improve.

Data from this device will also enable farmers to measure changes in pollinator numbers over time, helping to assess the benefits of farm-level interventions to increase pollinator numbers and biodiversity. Helps enhance diversity and reduce the need for artificial fertilizers and pesticides.

WWF and Tesco as part of the Innovation Connections program aimed at supporting the deployment of innovative technologies designed to address the climate and nature crises within and across Tesco’s supply chain. We are funding this trial.

Through this program, AgriSound partners with AM Fresh, one of Tesco’s leading fresh fruit suppliers, sourcing fruit from a number of farms in Kent and the South East of England.

