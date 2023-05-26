Google expands test pool for new generative AI elements in search





Google is making new generative AI tools available to more users by expanding the Search Labs early access program. This allows users to experiment with his AI elements within Search and also highlights some interesting use cases for discovering products within the app.

With OpenAI tools gaining momentum, Google initially resisted diving into the realm of generative AI, saying such tools could still be error-prone and, as a result, spread misinformation. was thinking. But now that OpenAI is partnering with Microsoft, it’s effectively forced into Google, but how will Google implement these new elements and integrate them with their current search and advertising services? We are still relatively cautious about whether

Accessed by tapping the beaker icon in the upper right corner of the new Search Labs experience (authorized users only), searchers will now be able to get more contextual information about their queries based on the terms they enter.

According to Google:

A new generative AI-powered search experience helps make some of the work of searching easier, helping you understand topics faster, discover new perspectives and insights, and get your work done more easily. So instead of asking you a series of questions and piecing that information together yourself, search can now do some of the heavy lifting for you.

So much like ChatGPT in that it provides an overview of the topic rather than just search matches, Google is trying to integrate these results into the regular SERP. In other words, AI-generated results will never replace traditional search. However, we will provide additional pointers and guidance within the process.

It also concerns shopping.

As you can see in this example, with Google’s new generated search pointers, the results show additional contextual notes in the stream to help streamline the search process.

It may be more important for brands to ensure that long-tail queries are addressed with descriptions and information on the site to work better with more specific matches. As you can see in the example above, unlike ChatGPT, Google still tries to highlight relevant web links. As such, Google essentially aims to remain a major driver of referral traffic while keeping up with evolving generative AI trends.

This is an interesting approach, keeping Google’s systems aligned with its core business, and potentially yielding more benefits for both Google and search users in the long run.

By ensuring that relevant links are still the focus, it also provides more avenues for double-checking and confirming the information that is generated, which can actually be more informative than the ChatGPT Q and A approach. There is a nature. Within that process, ChatGPT presents its responses as factual, which is often not the case while Google tries to refer users to third-party sources even with generated AI prompts.

It will be interesting to see how the system evolves. You can join the Search Labs waitlist at labs.google.com/search.

