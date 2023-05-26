How important is Google to accessibility?





If your website isn’t ranking on Google, it may not be getting a lot of traffic.

Improving website accessibility is effective, but how much? Is accessibility a key ranking factor in search engine optimization (SEO)? Aggressively penalize websites that provide bad experiences?

Answering these questions requires digging (somewhat) deeper into Google’s ranking algorithm. Here’s what we know:

Google Ranking Factors: An Overview

The goal of all search engines is to match people with useful content. It’s important to look at Google’s ranking factors in that light. Google doesn’t want to point users to her website if it doesn’t help. Otherwise people will start using different tools for searching.

Of course, the exact definition of “helpful” content depends on the situation. That’s why Google (and other major search engines) use complex algorithms for searching. A simple ruleset cannot meet the needs of many kinds of search queries.

We know many of Google’s ranking factors, but it’s important to remember that the values ​​for those factors can change from search to search. For example, if users are looking for a simple yes or no answer to a question, content length may not matter.

But we also know that search algorithms always prioritize factors that affect the user experience.

You’ll end up with a website that actually works, regardless of what you’re searching for, and a website that offers a comparable experience regardless of whether you’re using a web browser, operating system, or assistive technology (AT). I would like to.

Accessibility is not a direct factor in ranking, but good accessibility improves SEO.

This is where accessibility becomes extremely important for SEO. According to Google Search advocate John Mueller, although accessibility is difficult to quantify, it is much more difficult to measure that signal than a direct factor in ranking, as it has a stronger signal about user experience. It is said to be easy.

In fact, the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) contain many standards that are virtually identical to Google’s Search Essentials (formerly the Webmaster Guidelines).

WCAG requires that web pages have titles that describe their topic or purpose. Search Essentials also recommends writing descriptive title tags, avoiding default or ambiguous descriptions (such as New Page or Untitled). WCAG requires headings and labels to describe the topic or purpose. Search Essentials recommends writing the correct heading tags and using them in order. WCAG requires a consistent navigation mechanism. Search Essentials also emphasizes the importance of “simple navigation” for users and search engines. WCAG requires alternative text for images and other non-text content. Search Essentials requires alt text and does not recommend embedding text within images.

Search Essentials explicitly highlights accessible features as positive signals. There are good reasons for this. When your website works for everyone, it’s easier for search engines to crawl it. They are also more likely to provide a helpful experience for their users. This means that Google has done its part.

Accessibility principles are becoming more and more important for SEO

Currently, Google does not directly verify whether content is WCAG compliant. However, that doesn’t mean search engines take accessibility lightly.

Also, as Google’s algorithms continue to develop, the company places greater emphasis on key user experience signals to provide additional business benefits to accessible websites.

In recent years, we have seen many accessibility best practices become important factors in SEO rankings. Content with clear interactive controls performs better than content with small, hard-to-press buttons or unlabeled forms. A website with good semantics HTML will have an advantage in search rankings, but content with poor semantics will struggle to attract readers.

For those of us in the accessibility field, this is not a surprising trend. Accessibility is in line with web design best practices, and well-designed websites tend to attract more traffic and build trust with their audience.

