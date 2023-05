Toronto – For passengers, the airport is a transit point on their journey to somewhere else. But for the people who work there, the airport is itself a small city of community. Where I work, the Airport Authority is just one of over 400 employers. At Toronto Pearson, airlines, subcontractors, government agencies and commercial partners provide over 95% of his employment. Crusch Minochar, one of Canada’s largest employment zones, reports to AviationPros.

May 26, 2023 – Minochet has selected three technology trends that airports are embracing, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital baggage and data sharing.

“Not everyone is happy about the forays of AI into airports,” Minocher wrote. “Computers are ubiquitous in airline cockpits, but the idea of ​​robot pilots still worries many passengers, with some questioning facial recognition at check-in and security. Air Canada has recently faced backlash on social media for simply introducing a biometric option available only when boarding. It is being used more and more, including at airports in the United States.To be sure, safety and personal privacy are issues that need to be addressed rigorously.But as long as they continue to be addressed,” wisely and sensitively, public opinion will continue to evolve. “

The University of Toronto’s airport is using AI for predictive maintenance of its baggage-handling system, allowing parts to be replaced before they fail and cause delays, Minocher said.

“We will also be the first airport in the world to use HEXWAVE, a contactless walk-through security portal that detects concealed weapons in real-time, enhancing our security processes,” Minocher wrote. . “And with airports like Seattle, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and London Gatwick Airport, we recently used cameras and AI to physically prepare aircraft at the gate. We have partnered with Assaia, an AI company that tracks and keeps you up to date, providing airlines and passengers with data on baggage and departure times.”

