SNEC 2023 LIVE: Day 2 Innovations in PV, large-scale ESS, inverters and cleaning robots





Welcome to SNEC coverage in Shanghai, the world’s largest photovoltaic industry trade show.

Yesterday, we met with leading photovoltaic module manufacturers Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Jollywood, Canadian Solar, Huasun, as well as photovoltaic aluminum frame specialist Yong’s, distributed and digital solution provider Glowatt, I heard from Solis, the manufacturer of inverters. You can see all of yesterday’s videos and photo galleries here.

Today, we are working on an even wider range of products, from panel cleaning robots to storage batteries and inverters, and of course solar cells and modules.

We’ll be adding and updating this story throughout the day, so be sure to come back later for more details.

HY Solar: From silicon material to 670W module

HY Solar takes a vertically integrated manufacturing approach, from metallurgical grade silicon to wafers, cells and modules. Winnie Wen, Deputy General Manager, introduces the product range, which includes the new Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) cells, which will begin production in July. HY Solar has an annual wafer capacity of 75GW, which Winnie Wen said puts the company firmly among the top five manufacturers.

Image: Solar Media. Carrie Xiao (left) of PV Tech and Winnie Wen of HY Solar. Hiconics: Whole Home Solutions and High Voltage All-in-One ESS

Hiconics, part of Midea Group’s industrial technology business unit, showcased products including complete home energy solutions that allow users to control their energy consumption. Hiconics’ HiEnergy home storage system is an all-in-one product that runs at high voltages for high efficiency. Claire Deng will showcase other products including a new complete home energy solution with integrated heat pump from her Midea, Hiconics parent group.

Image: Claire Deng, Solar Media Marketing Manager at Hiconics using a high-voltage HiEnergy home storage system.Sunpure Technology: A robot that cleans solar panels

Sunpure Technology’s booth exhibited a PV cleaning robot that combines IOT, AI, and big data analysis technology. CTO David Zhang highlights some of the benefits of his new Gen3 product built with modular design and weight savings. Sunpure robots are already operating in solar power plants in countries and regions such as China, India and the Middle East.

PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao (left) visiting Sunpure’s booth at SNEC 2023. Image: Solar Media. Sunpure CTO David Chang. Hoymiles: module-level power electronics, new cabling, hybrid and battery inverters

Hoymiles applies module-level power electronics (MLPE) to photovoltaics and now storage. Steve Chang, from the company’s research and design center, introduced a kit that includes large equipment such as new cabling for the HMS series launched at the show, micro inverters, and single-phase hybrid inverters designed for the North American market.

Image: Solar Media. Kehua: PCS Specialist Debuts His C&I ESS

Kehua’s solutions are the result of 35 years of experience in power electronics. This is a fairly long period of time, which means the company can offer intelligent renewable energy solutions in areas as diverse as solar power, energy storage, microgrids, wind power and integrated energy services. At the show, the company debuted liquid-cooled high-energy and power-density storage battery systems for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, and here he was introduced by Kehua’s Marketing Specialist Naomi Zhou. Other products in the company’s product range, such as the 350kW String He Inverter, have also been announced.

Kehua’s iStorageE series of residential BESS solutions. Image: Solar Media SOFAR: PowerMaster ESS for utility scale on display

SOFAR will showcase a wide range of solar inverters and energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, industrial (C&I) and utility scale applications. Wade Guan, Director of High Power Energy Storage Division, discusses some of these solutions, including his PowerMaster, his ESS his solution for SOFAR’s business scale.

Image: Solar Media. Wade Guan, Director of SOFAR’s High Power Storage Division, said:Image: Solar Media Jietai Solar: High efficiency of P-type and N-type cells

Mr. Navy, Head of Overseas Sales of Jietai Solar, will give a little talk about each of Jietai Solar’s high efficiency cells at the show, from large P-type PERC to N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon).

Booth of Jietai Solar.Image: Solar Media Mibet: As a mounting system specialist he holds 140 patents

Mounting system manufacturer Mibet was founded in 2012 and already holds 140 patents worldwide. Here are some of the company’s products, including ground and roof-based PV mounts, floating PV systems, smart solar tracking systems, and distributed mounting system products.

Mr. Mibett’s booth. Image: Solar Media Mounting solutions for floating solar.

