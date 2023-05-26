Google will retire YouTube Stories on June 26th.here’s why





Starting in June, YouTube will say goodbye to Stories, a temporary post format. After June 26th, users will not be able to create stories, and existing posts will automatically expire one week after him.

Originally introduced as Reels in 2017 and only available to users with over 10,000 subscribers, YouTube Stories are reminiscent of similar features on Instagram and Snapchat. They gave creators a platform to share updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to promote their channel. But if you look at what’s happening on YouTube today, it’s clear Stories are failing to get a lot of attention. Due to its limited accessibility and lack of regular use by creators, YouTube itself has minimally promoted this feature.

With this in mind, YouTube encourages creators to explore alternative ways to share content on the platform. Two prominent options include community posts and shorts. Recently, YouTube expanded access to community posts, allowing creators to share text-based updates and set them to expire after a specified period of time. In addition to text, creators can utilize community posts to share polls, quizzes, images and videos, all displayed in a dedicated tab on their channel.

Additionally, YouTube has been keen to capitalize on the popularity of short-form videos to its TikTok competitor known as short videos. The platform has actively challenged traditional long-form video creators to create shorter content. YouTube revamped its monetization plan in February, allowing creators to share ad revenue from short videos.

Many social media platforms have embraced the Stories format pioneered by Snapchat, but YouTube isn’t the first to abandon its own version. Some may recall Twitter’s fleet, the temporary posts that disappeared within a year.

As YouTube says goodbye to Stories, it’s focused on improving alternative content sharing options for creators, such as Community Posts and Shorts.

