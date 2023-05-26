Medtech Innovation Expo: UK Government launches National Medtech Strategy





The Med-Tech Innovation Conference will take place June 7-8 at the NEC in Birmingham. Government officials will also attend, highlighting the importance of the sector to the UK economy and demonstrating the UK’s status as a global scientific powerhouse. The conference will feature thought leadership and strategy from across the medical technology sector, including presentations from the Life Sciences Authority, Department of Health and Social Care, Johnson & Johnson Medtech UK, Barts Health NHS Trust and Pennine Healthcare. His CPD certification program will be featured. , Boston Scientific, NIHR, SBRI Healthcare, and Innovate UK. The event will also include product launches and demonstrations from over 150 leading exhibitors representing the entire medical device and manufacturing supply chain. Sponsored by NIHR, SBRI Healthcare and Innovate UK, the Startup Zone will showcase innovations by startups, spinouts and SMEs.

Government unveils vision and strategy for UK medical technology at Med-Tech Innovation Expo

The medical device design and manufacturing community will meet at the NEC in Birmingham on 7-8 June, with government officials playing a key role in the programme, demonstrating the importance of the sector to the UK economy and helping the UK We plan to emphasize that we are a global nation. scientific superpower. In addition to this, there are also various exciting “must see” elements that visitors to the event cannot miss.

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference is the UK’s premier annual summit for medical device OEMs, providing thought leadership and strategy from across the medical technology sector, along with the latest developments, challenges and ways to bring the latest in medical innovation. We run a CPD certification program that offers: to the market.

Day 1 of the year kicked off with Life Sciences and Department of Health and Human Services outlining their vision and strategy for the UK, followed by conversations with Johnson & Johnson Medtech UK and Barts Health NHS Trust on Day 2. starts with . With them, visitors can learn from Pennine Healthcare, Boston Scientific, NIHR, SBRI Healthcare and Innovate UK.

The program includes award-winning medical device designers, expert panel sessions on the future of the developing regulatory environment, panel sessions with inventors of cutting-edge innovations, and partnerships with the NHS, intellectual property and supply chain. Also includes a session on

With more than 150 leading exhibitors representing the entire medical device and manufacturing supply chain, many new and first products will be on display, with exciting exhibits from Boddingtons, Shawpak, PolarSeal, Masterflow, BioInteractions, JEB Technologies and more. will be split.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, organizer of the Med Tech Innovation Expo, said: This underscores the growing importance of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo as a platform for the medical technology sector in the UK and we look forward to the next success in Birmingham. “

Sponsored by NIHR, SBRI Healthcare and Innovate UK, the Startup Zone will be a hotspot for innovation and new technology, with start-ups, spin-outs and more.

Photo credit: Medical Plasticsnews.com

