Google Pixel 7a review: mid-range smartphone with flagship camera hardware





Earlier this month, Google launched its brand new mid-range premium smartphone Pixel 7a in India.

The latest Pixel 7a is a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a in several ways, including build quality, camera, processor and battery capacity, but the launch price remains the same as its predecessor.

I’ve had the Pixel 7a for over a week now, and here are my thoughts on Google’s latest new smartphone.

Design, build quality and display First impressions As we mentioned in our column, the Google Pixel 7a takes its inspiration from the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Almost indistinguishable from the premium phone version. On the back, you’ll find the familiar matte-finished silver metal visor that houses the main dual camera module and LED flash.

However, a closer look reveals that the lugs are slightly slimmer than the Pixel 7. This is great because you can easily slip your phone into your pocket and take it out.

Considering the overall aspect, the Pixel 7a looks and build quality is far better than its predecessor. The new phone he has an IP67 rating, which means it’s dust-proof and can withstand accidental drops in up to 3 feet (1 meter) of water for nearly 30 minutes.

On top of that, the Pixel 7a features a Corning Glass 3 shield on the display and back, with a clear cover made from a 3D thermoformed composite that’s extremely high quality and exudes a premium glass-like feel. I’m here.

google pixel 7a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

As you can see from the cover photo, our review unit is a pure white model and does a great job of hiding fingerprint marks and smudges. If you look closely, you can notice the dirt itself.

By the way, Google also offers Sea (blue) and Charcoal (black) colors. The former is said to be unique to his Pixel 7a, and it looks the best of the lot.

Note that the Pixel 7a has an aluminum-based chassis and is 100% recycled. The metal frame provides great stability to the phone’s structure, withstands accidental drops and protects internal hardware.

On top of that, Google says the Pixel 7a’s retail packaging is made from 99 percent plastic-free materials.

The new Pixel 7a has stereo speakers, two on the bottom and one on the top (hidden) that provide good audio output. The base also has a Type-C (2nd Gen v3.2) port and a cellular antenna band. The latter are evenly found on all sides (three on the left and right sides and two on the top).

On the right side is the power button on top of the volume rocker, the other side has the SIM tray slot (supports 1 nano SIM + eSIM) and 1 microphone on top.

A total of 2 microphones support noise suppression function to give you a better voice and video call experience.

google pixel 7a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

On the front is a beautiful 6.1 inch Full HD (1080x2400p) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 7a supports a 90Hz refresh rate, has a pixel density of 429ppi (pixels per inch), and an always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing features. It also supports HDR and full 24-bit depth with 16 million colors.

Use it for a few seconds and you’ll see how the Pixel 7a is better than the Pixel 6a. Surfing the web and consuming multimedia content is very smooth. It’s also bright enough to read messages and emails outdoors without squinting.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is also great, but advise users to keep their fingers dry and clean. Otherwise, the sweaty finger impression is likely to be rejected. If you have facial recognition enabled, you don’t have to worry, at least in well-lit conditions. In total darkness, it can be as unreliable as his FaceID on your iPhone.

Performance The Google Pixel 7a is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. In terms of daily use, it works perfectly fine, but in the early stages of use, especially while streaming content or playing games outdoors, the phone’s metal frame surroundings (upper left) quickly become I could get warm. .

Complaints were also confirmed on other Pixel phones updated to the May 2023 security update. Google seems to have acknowledged it and recently updated their backend devices.

Today, the thermal performance of mobile phones has improved significantly. Even when editing photos, the phone never overheated like it used to. However, this device, like its predecessor, isn’t made for gamers.

MUST READ | Google releases update to fix battery drain and heat issues on Pixel phones

Pixel 7a Geekbench 6 CPU and GPU performance scores

Otherwise the Pixel 7a works perfectly. It excels with unique pixel speech features like live translation, recorder speaker labels, assistant voice typing, voice message transcription in messages app. These features make Pixel phones the perfect partner for journalists, who often have to be interviewed and whose transcriptions are a chore. Your Pixel phone makes your job easier and saves you time to focus on other stories.

The Pixel 7a runs as pure Android 13 as it gets. No bloatware at all, I love it. With 128 GB of storage, you can install a few more apps and store thousands of video images.

Note that the Pixel 7a will ship with Android 14 later this year and will be eligible for Android OS support through May 2026 and software security updates through May 2028.

On top of that, the Pixel 7a features the Titan M2 security chip and an advanced Tensor security core with Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment). It offers a private computing core, Android system intelligence, anti-phishing and anti-malware protection.

The device can also perform automatic security checks and privacy controls using your security and privacy settings. Users can manually check which apps are using critical components of their phone such as camera, microphone and location, and even disable specific apps if necessary.

google pixel 7a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax, dual-band: 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, HE80, MIMO), Bluetooth v5.3 + LE, BT diversity, NFC (Near Field Communication), Google increase. cast.

Also included in the retail box is a 1 meter USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and quick switch adapter, guide booklet and SIM tray removal tool.

The Pixel 7a supports 5G services provided by both India’s Reliance Jio and Airtel.

As for battery life, it’s very subjective as it depends on user behavior. For a user who just takes calls, messages on WhatsApp and other apps, browses the internet for news, and scrolls through social media platforms, this device can easily last him a day. increase. However, streaming a lot of multimedia content over cellular data (via SIM) drains the battery a bit faster than a Wi-Fi connection.

Read more | Android: Tips on how to make your device’s battery life last all day

The capacity is 4,385mAh. Also note that in extreme battery saver mode, the Pixel 7a can last up to 72 hours, but all apps running in the background are stopped to save battery life.

The device’s maximum charging speed is capped at 18W, and it’s also the first Pixel A-series smartphone to support wireless charging. A full charge from zero to 100% takes approximately 105 minutes (1 hour 45 hours).

The PhotographyPixel 7a features a dual camera module. Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer Wide Camera (0.8m pixel width, /1.89 aperture, 80 degree field of view, 1/1.73″ image sensor size, up to 8x super-resolution zoom) ) + 13 MP ultra wide angle camera (1.12 m pixel width, /2.2 aperture, 120 degree FoV, lens correction, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection), OIS (optical image stabilization), EIS (electronic image stabilization) with LED flash back.

Google Pixel 7a camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The Pixel 7a does just that. You can take wonderful photos that realistically capture the vivid and rich colors of the subject, especially flowers.

Google Pixel 7a camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Even human faces are as real as our eyes perceive them, thanks to Pixel phones’ Real Tone feature.

Google Pixel 7a camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Close-up shots capture every detail perfectly and you won’t find any smudges on your photos.

Google Pixel 7a camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Even in portrait mode, the Pixel 7a excels with nice background bokeh effects, has tools for adjusting depth of field, and works smoothly. With Nightscape mode, the Pixel 7a once again performs well in low-light conditions. Super-resolution (8X) works like a charm, ensuring photos with subjects looking sharper than photos taken with other brands of mobile phones, despite the zoom-in effect.

Google Pixel 7a portrait mode camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

I love the special features of Pixel phones like Magic Eraser, Long Exposure, Face Deblur and Photo Deblur. Thanks to the Tensor G2 silicon, it runs attractively smooth with no lag.

Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos app on Pixel 7a. A sample of his Pixel 7a camera with Nightscape mode. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The ultra wide-angle photo mode captures the vast farmland nicely in the frame.

A sample Pixel 7a camera with ultra-wide mode turned on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 7a has Photo Deblur, Magic Eraser, Long Exposure, Real Tones, Face Deblur, Panorama, Manual White Balance, Locked Folder, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent faces, dual exposure control and live HDR+.

In addition to that, the new Google phone features cinematic panning, slow motion video support up to 240 FPS, 4K timelapse with stabilization, astrophotography timelapse, optical image stabilization, fusion video stabilization, and 4K cinematic panning video stabilization. , supports 4K rock video stabilization. , 1080p active video stabilization and up to 5x digital zoom.

Google Pixel 7a camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

On the front is a 13MP (1.12 m pixel width, /2.2, fixed focus, 95 degree ultra-wide FoV). With a stable internet connection, you can take great selfies and it’s perfect for video calls.

As far as video is concerned, the rear primary dual camera supports up to 4K at 30/60 fps (frames per second). They are decent, stable and on par with their peers in the sub Rs 45,000 class. You can achieve similar results with the front camera, but it is limited to 30 fps.

Finally, the new Pixel 7a performs well in both photography and everyday use. Powered by pure Android OS, it only features Google’s core apps and offers a clean user interface. However, the phone tends to warm up a bit faster outdoors, which won’t appeal to extreme gamers. However, after the update the thermal performance improved.

It’s the best affordable alternative to the Pixel 7, which costs $10,000 more than the former. Google managed to cut corners with the right components and features in the Pixel 7a to deliver just the right amount of performance you’d expect from a premium mid-range smartphone.

google pixel 7a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

However, if you plan to replace your old phone with a new Pixel phone and have extra money to splurge, we recommend purchasing a premium Pixel 7 model. That’s because it has better thermal performance and a few more camera tricks (like action). Pan, etc.), they do their best to take the best photos even in low light, and the device has a larger display and a more sturdier construction.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 review: Great camera and fun Android experience

The Pixel 7a is available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration for Rs 43,999 (MRP) and can be purchased even cheaper through special offers.

The company’s official e-commerce partner, Flipkart, offers lucrative deals through co-branded bank cards, with discounts up to Rs 35,000 available for exchange transactions.

Get the latest personal tech news, including new product launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity and more, only at DH Tech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/google-pixel-7a-review-mid-range-phone-with-flagship-camera-hardware-1221900.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos