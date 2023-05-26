



Technopessimists unite The climate crisis is pushing many technologies that may go wrong.

We asked attendees of the first POLITICO Energy Summit last week which of several topical areas they thought were the most overhyped. Self-driving cars have received the most attention, with 40% of 73 respondents citing them as the least promising technology.

Respondents may have viewed their choices as terrible, but the conference panelists didn’t necessarily think so.

Jigger Shah, director of the Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office, said he feels people view the hype cycle as a negative thing. The office is responsible for providing billions of dollars in loans to promising cleantech companies. It’s really a way of putting private capital into something and empowering entrepreneurs to find ways to take their ideas and bring them to market.

And another panelist said technology is doing just fine, especially compared to how bad climate change is.

Granted, not all will succeed, and some will not scale, but the technology driving this change is itself better than we think, says Forbright Bank CEO Former presidential candidate and former U.S. representative John Delaney said:

Want more half a glass takes? Also in April, we quizzed a select group on which technology was most likely to work.

Green hydrogen topped the list, followed by carbon capture and storage (to be clear, this is different from direct air capture; DAC is considered a form of geoengineering and , came last).

For us, carbon removal is the most hyped climate change technology, positive or negative.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres called in March to do everything at once, everywhere, to help fight climate change, as Corbyn Hierre reported: The United Nations Commission is currently frustrated with technological carbon removal, arguing that it is neither technically nor economically proven, especially at large scale. Politicos E&E News.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the world’s largest investment bank, announced this week plans to invest $200 million in long-term carbon removal contracts, Avery Elfeld also reports to E&E.

The International Energy Agency says solar and battery manufacturing are on track to reach the 2030 milestone, thanks to a rapid expansion of clean-tech manufacturing despite coal investment continuing to rise. Says.

France has canceled some short-haul flights to combat global warming. The Washington Post is weighing whether the US should follow suit.

Bloomberg talks to venture capitalist Depender Saluja about how and why Silicon Valley got involved in climate tech.

