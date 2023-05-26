Google’s ChatGPT competitor just launched.Here’s how to try





Alarm bells have been ringing for Google since Microsoft began integrating ChatGPT into Bing search. But now, the tech giant has started rolling out its own generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its users as part of an effort to maintain its crown in search.

In a blog post, the company said the new feature, called Search Generative Experience (SGE), is part of Google’s Search Labs, which will allow Google Search to test ideas and provide feedback to the company. Explaining. Google says its generative AI “can take some of the work out of searching, helping you understand topics faster, discover new perspectives and insights, and get things done more easily.”

What’s Next for AI and Google Search | Google I/O 2023

The feature was previously announced as part of a product announcement at Google I/O in early May. But now you can actually pick it up and try it out.

Instead of the usual search experience where you have to ask a question and look for the answer among various results, Google’s generative AI efforts work by placing a new section at the top of the search results, allowing you to search for answers from various sources. It collates information from and puts everything at your fingertips. The aim is that you can get all the information you need from this box without having to click through tons of websites.

Now that SGE is officially launched, we encourage you to try it out for yourself. To try it out, you must be signed up for Google Labs and be based in the United States. If you’re eligible, Google will send you an email letting you know you can get started. Once that’s done, you can start testing his SGE using Chrome on your desktop computer or using the Google app on iOS or Android.

3 main benefits

In a blog post, Google says SGE will help you find what you’re looking for in three main ways. First, it’s more approachable because it allows you to break up a broad subject into smaller, more comprehensible chunks.

Instead, if you’re looking for more specific information, Google says its new tool is great at gathering information from all corners of the web and organizing it in one place, which means it’s highly accurate. This means that you don’t have to do an exhaustive search looking for specific information. Necessary information.

Google’s third advantage isn’t entirely surprising given the company’s advertising-driven business model. Google says its AI will help “discover different products and considerations while shopping.” It does this by highlighting additional considerations when looking for what to buy, such as what makes the device the perfect Bluetooth speaker for a pool party.

Whatever you’re looking for, Google’s AI gives you the opportunity to ask follow-up questions below the initial result box. Doing this puts you in a conversational mode similar to Bing Chat (though hopefully less of the weird results that plagued Microsoft’s early efforts).

Google said it will make “many updates and improvements over time” to its generative AI tools. If all goes according to plan, SGE could change the way Google search works forever.

Editor’s pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/google-search-ai-chatgpt-rival-launches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos