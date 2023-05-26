Canada Showcase at MedCity INVEST Endorses Healthcare Innovation





At this week’s MedCity INVEST at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Canadian healthcare startups unveiled their technology and how it plans to address healthcare pain points across healthtech, medtech and biopharmaceuticals. bottom.

The Canadian Consulate General in Chicago is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary of diplomatic presence in the Midwest.

Five companies participated in the Canadian Healthcare Startup Showcase hosted by the Canadian Consulate General. In a session moderated by Kelsey Tsai, vice president of Blue Venture Fund, entrepreneurs from each company presented their business plans.

OPTT Health CEO Mohsen Omrani introduces a screening and triage tool aimed at helping patients assess their mental health needs and can be used to monitor and track patient care.

“Predicting withdrawal and improving patient engagement to retain patients is one of the biggest challenges in mental health,” Omrani said after his talk.

Array Health and PursueCare are among the most recent collaborative partners, Omrani said.

Hyivy Health unveiled the Floora Pelvic Rehabilitation System, which helps women strengthen their pelvic floor through physiotherapy home exercises that can be tracked through a companion app used by patients and a software program for clinicians. hibie health. The company more broadly supports patients with endometriosis, pelvic cancer and vaginal spasms. Its goal is to reduce muscle tension, pelvic pain and nerve damage, while improving sexuality, bowel and bladder function and natural lubrication. Hyiv Health aims to reduce patient, referral and emergency department visit costs for clinicians.

True Angle Medical has developed a digital tool to help people who have difficulty swallowing food or liquids, called dysphagia. Causes include Parkinson’s disease, stroke, illnesses such as medications and cancer treatments, and accidents such as traumatic brain injuries. The company has developed a device that embeds an electromyographic sensor and wears it under the patient’s chin. Track patients doing exercises at home to improve their symptoms. Sensors detect and track exercise and send biofeedback to the user’s companion app on their iPhone or iPad. The company can also share exercise data with clinicians, allowing them to track patient progress and make adjustments as needed. Looking to the future, the company aims to add other product areas.

Careteam Technologies provides clinical decision support tools such as personalized dynamic care plans, patient engagement and population health management. Helps clinicians work with patients to manage chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. The company helps clinicians assemble personalized care plans for patients with complex and chronic health problems. Patients and their caregivers can share their centralized plans with the patient care team. Healthcare organizations can track care plans, check adherence to them, and support interventions as needed. The goal is to reduce healthcare costs by reducing avoidable hospitalizations.

Able Innovations aims to improve lateral patient transfer in healthcare settings and reduce physical strain on medical staff, especially nurses. Some of the injuries nurses inflict by lifting patients can be career-ending and cause fatigue and burnout. Able’s ALTA device aims to move patients in a dignified manner, reducing the need for multiple nurses to move patients.

The Canadian showcase winner, chosen by the audience, was Hivy Health.

