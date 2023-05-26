How Google I/O Changed Investor Perceptions of Alphabet’s Artificial Intelligence





Leading up to the Google I/O event on May 10, investor sentiment around Alphabet’s (GOOG 2.23%) (GOOGL 2.13%) artificial intelligence (AI) sector prospects was generally negative, with many The company thought it was lagging behind. The sentiment came shortly after OpenAI launched his ChatGPT to the public on November 30, 2022, with news media running stories about how his ChatGPT will finally destroy Google Search. began to Investors have remained cold to Alphabet since then.

But after Alphabet’s AI-themed Google I/O developer conference, investor sentiment toward the company turned positive, and Alphabet was once again the cool kid of the industry. So what did CEO Sundar Pichai and the rest of the company’s executives say about AI during the conference that rekindled investor interest? Are there good reasons to buy stocks?

Let’s take a closer look.

ChatGPT vs. Bard

OpenAI has enhanced the original ChatGPT with a large-scale language model (LLM) named GPT-3.5. In response, Google introduced his LLM-powered Bard named Lambda in March 2023.

LLMs are advanced AI systems trained on text data to understand relationships between words and phrases, helping generate text, translate languages, and answer complex questions. You can think of LLM as the engine that powers your chatbot.

Unfortunately for Google and OpenAI, Lambda and GPT-3.5 were flawed and gave too many wrong answers in many areas. For example, the coding website Stack Overflow temporarily banned ChatGPT for too many incorrect answers to questions.

And Alphabet’s shares plunged 9% on Feb. 8 after Reuters pointed out that Byrd had given an incorrect answer in a promotional video. So it was clear that both companies needed a major upgrade of their AI engines.

In March, OpenAI released an upgrade called GPT-4 that can be used with its paid chatbot version, ChatGPT Plus. Alphabet responded at Google I/O in May this year with an upgraded LLM, PaLM 2.

So the big question is which LLM is better, PaLM 2 or GPT-4? only time will tell. Still, PaLM 2 has two advantages that may help it gain a large market share over GPT-4.

First, PaLM 2 is open source and free for developers. At the same time, OpenAI allows developers to get on the waiting list and wait for their time to get the chance to build applications and services on his GPT-4. In the long run, being open source and free, PaLM 2 may have wider adoption than his GPT-4.

A second advantage of the PaLM 2 is that it comes in four sizes: Gecko, Otter, Bison, and Unicorn. Gecko is the smallest and Unicorn is the largest, so users can choose the size that best suits their needs. For example, Gecko is so small that it can work with offline mobile his devices, which he may not be able to do with GPT-4 for this use.

Alphabet reestablishes itself as a top AI company

While some might think Alphabet needs to catch up in the AI ​​space, the company has led the way since 2016, when it declared itself an AI-first company. Management tried to remind investors of that at Google I/O, the annual developer conference.

Most of the latest Google I/O was spent discussing how to add PaLM 2 to over 25 new products and features. These include a Google Cloud security product called Vertex AI Workbench with a specialized LLM called Sec-PaLM, a medical response service that answers medical questions called med-PaLM, and an AI assistant product called Duet that is embedded in several Google products. will be

According to the company, Duet AI works as a writing aid in Gmail and Google Docs, creates original images from text, analyzes data in Google Spreadsheets, and creates backgrounds for videos in Google Meet. He said he could. Duet AI matches many features found in Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Last but not least, the company recently brought PaLM 2 to their Google Search. This is comparable to Microsoft’s introduction of his GPT-4 into its search product, Bing.

Investors seemed to like Pichai’s plans as the company’s stock began to outperform AI rival Microsoft (MSFT 3.85%) early in the year after Google I/O, as seen in the chart below. .

GOOGL data with YCharts

Alphabet may still hold its place as the king of AI, but there is one risk investors should consider.

Is Bird ready for prime time?

AI-powered chatbots, developed by companies like Alphabet and Microsoft, have enormous potential to transform industries and improve our lives. However, many are also concerned about the potential for malicious uses, such as intentionally spreading false information or creating manipulated videos or images that look real, known as “deepfakes.”

Another concern is that these chatbots may give inaccurate answers to questions. If the use case is medical information, this becomes a big problem. Additionally, this technology can generate offensive or harmful text and violate copyrights.

If Bard or other Alphabet products, including PaLM 2, do harm, the company’s reputation for cutting-edge technology could be tarnished and its stock price could crash.

Is AI a reason to invest in Alphabet?

The potential for AI to transform every industry is enormous, and Alphabet is well positioned to benefit from this transformation as it is one of the most prominent companies in AI R&D. In addition, further business expansion and profits are expected for Alphabet as the use of AI advances.

If you’re looking for dogAI’s top stocks, now is a great time to buy a few shares.

