NATO and Ukraine strengthen partnership on science, technology and innovation





On May 25 and 26, 2023, NATO and Ukrainian officials and experts met in Brussels to plan the future direction of the two countries’ longstanding cooperation on science and technology. Within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Working Group on Science and Environmental Cooperation, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhaylo Fedorov and NATO Deputy Secretary-General David van Wiel, in charge of emerging security challenges, agreed to the NATO-Ukraine High Commission. Level Innovation Dialogue has started.

This dialogue will kick off the existing NATO alliance by exchanging views on developing an innovation ecosystem for both commercial and defense needs and sharing lessons learned from Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s war of aggression. and Ukraine partnership. . “Along with their courage, we applaud the creativity, agility and innovation that the Ukrainian Armed Forces embody. NATO supports Ukraine, including in its commitment to innovation. NGOs are helping to counter the Russian aggressor today, but tomorrow’s economic restructuring will also provide a path for Ukraine’s robust innovation ecosystem,” said Assistant Secretary of State Van Wiel. rice field.

“This is the greatest war since World War II and the most technological war in human history. Innovation has a special role when facing an enemy many times superior in weapons and manpower. The launch of the NATO-Ukraine Innovation Dialogue is an important step in raising cooperation between our country and the Alliance to a new level, and we are also ready to share our experiences with our allies. By the way, we have been using the innovation in real-world combat operations for more than a year,” said Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov.

In these initial discussions, participants have already identified two areas where NATO can support Ukraine’s dual-use innovation ecosystem. The first is to provide experts to help evaluate technologies, and the second is a funding channel that doubles the scope of Ukraine’s innovation efforts for the benefit of Ukraine and its allies’ innovation ecosystems. is to explore

Established more than 20 years ago, the NATO-Ukrainian Joint Working Group on Science and Environment Cooperation oversees cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in security-related scientific and technological fields. Co-chaired by NATO’s Emerging Security Challenges Division and Ukraine’s Ministry of Education, Science and Digital Transformation, the meeting was held for the 17th time this week.

Participants will assess the achievements made in support of NATO’s Science for Peace and Security (SPS) program, and the importance of science and innovation to defend against Russian aggression and to future economic reconstruction of Ukraine. recognized again. The two leaders identified advanced technologies, energy security and digital resilience as new priority areas for scientific cooperation, based on Ukraine’s current and future needs, and the development of artificial intelligence for detection, accident prediction of unmanned aerial systems. Concrete research proposals such as utilization were discussed. Threats to digital twins for energy grids, spectrum monitoring, energy supply monitoring and dynamic adaptation.

Since 2014, Ukraine has been the most active partner in NATO’s SPS program. This cooperation continues against the backdrop of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, with Ukrainian scientists now leading well over 20 activities supported by the SPS program.

