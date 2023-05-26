Google AI helps improve traffic flow in Abu Dhabi





Google is working with Abu Dhabi’s transport authority to increase the number of green lights in the emirate and use machine learning technology to reduce stop-and-go traffic, which in turn reduces air pollution.

The US-based tech company announced several ways it plans to work with the UAE on artificial intelligence efforts at an event held at the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. .

Karan Bhatia, Google’s global vice president of government relations and public policy, said AI development is at an exciting tipping point.

Building this game-changing technology responsibly requires a collective effort involving researchers, social scientists, industry experts, governments and people.

Project Green Light, an ongoing pilot program in Hamburg, Germany and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an AI model that collects data about traffic patterns and can make recommendations, such as increasing the number of green seconds during certain times of the day. build the time.

Such changes will help reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as improve city traffic flow and air quality.

Alongside Traffic Pilot, Google Focuses on Identifying Societal Impact Research in Sustainability and Climate Change, with Research Award to MBZUAI Faculty to Help Improve Arabic Expressions in AI Fundamental Models We plan to provide it.

In addition to financial support, MBZUAI faculty can request in-kind support in Google Cloud Computing.

MBZUAI Vice-Chancellor of Public Relations and Alumni Sultan Al Hajj said AI R&D is central to the UAE’s economic diversification, sustainable growth and global competitiveness strategy, continuing the university’s pioneering research He said partnerships with key industry leaders are important for practical application. relationship.

This week, Google will also co-host its first quarterly Al Majlis event with the UAE Ministry of Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working Systems to discuss and promote AI principles and policies.

The event will address the theme of responsible innovation with government, academia and corporate leaders from tourism, media, publishing, retail and telecommunications.

Future Majlis discussions will address the impact of AI on sustainability, healthcare and the future of work.

There is much we can achieve, but there is also much that we must work together. Our collaborative leadership in the AI ​​field is of great value and we look forward to working further with our local partners in the UAE to help advance AI research and solutions that meet the needs of the country, said Bhatia. Stated.

From the left, Google executive Karan Bhatia, MBZUAI’s Sultan Al Hajj, and Abu Dhabi General Transportation Center’s Mohammed Karmastaji. Photo: Google

Updated: May 25, 2023, 1:58 PM

