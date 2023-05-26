Government Agencies Unveil UK Medical Technology Vision and Strategy at MTI Expo





The medical device design and manufacturing community will meet at the NEC in Birmingham on 7-8 June, with government officials playing a key role in the programme, demonstrating the importance of the sector to the UK economy and helping the UK We plan to emphasize that we are a global nation. scientific superpower. In addition to this, there are also various exciting must-see elements that visitors to the event cannot miss.

Medical Technology Innovation Conference

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference is the UK’s premier annual summit for medical device OEMs, providing thought leadership and strategy from across the medical technology sector, along with the latest developments, challenges and ways to bring the latest in medical innovation. We run a CPD certification program that offers: to the market.

Day 1 of the year kicked off with Life Sciences and Department of Health and Human Services outlining their vision and strategy for the UK, followed by conversations with Johnson & Johnson Medtech UK and Barts Health NHS Trust on Day 2. starts with . With them, visitors can learn from Pennine Healthcare, Boston Scientific, NIHR, SBRI Healthcare and Innovate UK.

The program includes an award-winning medical device designer, an expert panel session on the future of the developing regulatory environment, a panel session with inventors of cutting-edge innovation, and partnerships with the NHS, intellectual property and supply chain. It also includes sessions.

Exciting product announcements and demonstrations

With more than 150 leading exhibitors representing the entire medical device and manufacturing supply chain, many new and first products will be on display, with exciting exhibits from Boddingtons, Shawpak, PolarSeal, Masterflow, BioInteractions, JEB Technologies and more. will be split.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, organizer of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, said: We are pleased to see the Government’s increasing recognition of the importance of this sector to the UK economy and socio-economic prosperity. This underscores the growing importance of his Med-Tech Innovation Expo as a platform for the medical technology sector in the UK and we look forward to the next success in Birmingham.

Supporting leading UK medical technology start-ups

Sponsored by NIHR, SBRI Healthcare and Innovate UK, the Startup Zone will be a hotspot for innovation and new technology where start-ups, spinouts, research projects, non-profits and SMEs will bring their products to market. Visitors can also discover startups at his PITCH, which brings together the world’s leading early-stage medtech companies for live, accelerator-style pitching sessions on stage.

Introduction of Health Tech Stage

The ‘Healthtech Introductory Stage’ will cover all aspects of the medical device supply chain, allowing attendees to experience the best of engineering technology from the show floor and provide an opportunity to look into the future.

Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards

Held on June 7th, these prestigious awards, held in partnership with Med-Tech Innovation, recognize outstanding business achievements, international successes and achievements in the life sciences and healthcare technology sectors over the past year. , to celebrate its revolutionary breakthrough.

Wood concluded, “There is so much to see and learn from this year’s show.” With a wide range of innovations and insights on offer, everyone will leave the show with new concepts, ideas and solutions that will help them design and manufacture more innovative patient solutions than ever before.

Click here for more information or to register.

