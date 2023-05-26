New Device Can Measure Power Levels With Unprecedented Accuracy And Sensitivity, A Major Step Forward For Quantum Technology ScienceDaily





Scientists in Finland have developed a nanodevice that can measure the absolute power of microwave radiation down to femtowatt levels at very low temperatures. This is trillions of times lower scale than routinely used for verifiable power measurements. This device has the potential to significantly advance microwave measurements in quantum technology.

Ultra-low power measurements

Quantum science is mostly done at very low temperatures using a device called a dilution refrigerator. Experiments must also be performed at energy levels as small as or below single-photon energies. Researchers need to measure these extremely low energy levels as accurately as possible. This also means considering heat, which is a persistent problem for quantum devices.

To measure heat in quantum experiments, scientists use a special type of thermometer called a bolometer. Recently, Aalto and his team led by Mikko Mottonen, Associate Professor of Quantum Technology at VTT, have developed a highly accurate bolometer at Aalto, but the device has more uncertainty than they expected. There was a nature Although this allowed us to observe relative power levels, it did not allow us to accurately determine the absolute amount of energy.

In the new study, Mottonen’s team collaborated with quantum technology companies Bluefords and IQM, as well as researchers at Finland’s VTT Technology Research Center to improve the bolometer.

“Now that we have added a heater to the bolometer, we can now run a known heater current and measure the voltage. The result is a self-calibrating bolometer that operates at cryogenic temperatures, allowing us to accurately measure absolute power at cryogenic temperatures,” says Mottonen.

According to Russell Lake, director of quantum applications at Bluefors, the new bolometer represents a major step forward in measuring microwave power.

Commercial power sensors typically measure power on a scale of 1 milliwatt. This bolometer does just that accurately and reliably at less than 1 femtowatt. This is a trillion times less power than used in typical power calibrations. “

Covering both deep and wide scales

Mottonen said the new bolometer could improve the performance of quantum computers. “To get accurate results, the measurement line used to control the qubit must be very cold and free of thermal photons and excess radiation. Now we can actually measure radiant temperature without interference,” he says.

Bolometers also cover a very wide range of frequencies.

“The sensor is broadband, which means it can measure the power absorbed at different frequencies.” This is a given for quantum technology, as sensors are typically restricted to a very narrow band, ”he said before. says Jean-Philippe Girard, a Blue Force scientist who helped develop the device at Aalto.

The researchers say the bolometer will bring a big boost to the field of quantum technology.

“Microwave measurements are made in radio communications, radar technology and many other fields. When it comes to measuring, there was no way to do the same thing, and bolometers are advanced diagnostic instruments that have never before been in the quantum technology toolbox,” Lake says.

This research is the result of a seamless collaboration between Aalto University and BlueForce and is a perfect example of how academia and industry complement each other’s strengths. The device was developed in Aalto’s Quantum Computing and Devices (QCD) group, part of the Finnish Academy’s Quantum Technology Center of Excellence (QTF). They used a Micronova cleanroom belonging to the national research infrastructure, OtaNano. Since the first experiments with Aalto, Bluefors has also successfully tested these devices in their own industrial facility.

“This shows that this is more than just a lucky occurrence in a university lab, and that both industry and academic professionals working on quantum technologies can benefit,” Mottonen said.

