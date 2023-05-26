Right or Ritual?Rethinking the moral status of robots through a Confucian perspective





Summary: As robots become more pervasive in our society, the question of whether they should be given rights is becoming more and more controversial.

A new analysis calls this view into question. The researchers suggest that robots be viewed not as rights, but as “ritual bearers” in line with Confucian principles that emphasize social harmony and role obligations.

This study suggests that this approach may promote cooperation and mutual respect between humans and robots.

Important facts:

The analysis suggests that giving robots “rituals” and “role obligations” rather than giving them rights can foster cooperation and respect. This concept is rooted in Confucianism, which emphasizes social harmony and community benefit. This analysis suggests that treating robots with respect as beings that can participate in rituals can prevent self-degradation.

Source: Carnegie Mellon University

Philosophers and jurists have studied important aspects of the moral and legal status of robots, and some advocate giving them rights.

As robots take on more roles in the world, a new analysis reviews research on robot rights and concludes that giving them rights is a bad idea. Instead, this article focuses on offering an alternative to Confucianism.

The analysis by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is published in Communication of the ACM, published by the Association for Computing Machinery.

When thinking about robots, Kim suggests that rather than giving them rights, the Confucian alternative of assigning them ceremonies or what he calls role duties is more appropriate.Credit: Neuroscience News

“People are concerned about the risks of giving rights to robots,” says Tae Wan Kim, associate professor of business ethics at CMU Tepper Business School, who conducted the analysis.

“Granting rights is not the only way to address the moral status of robots. Envisioning robots as ritual bearers rather than rights bearers may work better.”

While many believe that respecting robots leads to giving them rights, Kim advocates a different approach.

Confucianism, an ancient Chinese belief system, focuses on the social value of achieving harmony. Individuals are made singularly human by their ability to think of interests in terms that include relational and communal selves, rather than in terms of purely personal self-interest.

This requires a unique perspective on rituals, where people develop morality by participating in appropriate rituals.

When thinking about robots, Kim suggests that rather than giving them rights, the Confucian alternative of assigning them ceremonies or what he calls role duties is more appropriate. Concepts of rights are often hostile and competitive, raising concerns about potential conflicts between humans and robots.

“Assigning role obligations to robots promotes teamwork and creates an understanding that fulfillment of those obligations should be done in harmony,” explains Kim.

“Since artificial intelligence (AI) mimics human intelligence, for robots to develop as ritual bearers, they must be equipped with a type of AI that can mimic humans’ ability to perceive and carry out team activities,” he said. Machines can learn that ability in different ways.”

Kim admits that some people question why robots should be treated with respect in the first place. “As long as we create robots in our image, we degrade ourselves if we don’t treat them properly as beings that can participate in rituals,” he suggests.

Various non-natural entities, such as corporations, are considered human and may even assume constitutional rights. Moreover, humans are not the only species with moral and legal status. In most developed societies, moral and legal considerations preclude the free use of animals in laboratory experiments by researchers.

About this robotics and neuroethics research news

Author: Caitlin Kizielewicz Source: Carnegie Mellon University Contact: Caitlin Kizielewicz – Carnegie Mellon University Image: Image credited to Neuroscience News

Original Research: Closed Access. “Do Robots Need Rights and Rituals?” Kim Tae Wan et al. ACM Correspondence

overview

Do robots need rights and rituals?

Confucian cross-cultural exploration of the ethical treatment of robots.

