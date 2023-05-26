Keep your graph data fresh on Google Cloud with Confluent and Neo4j





In this example, we manually generate the message in Confluent Cloud. For production implementations, messages are typically generated by upstream systems. On Google Cloud, this includes Cloud Functions, BigTable, Cloud Run, and countless other Google services that Confluent Cloud can connect to.

prerequisite

So let’s start building this architecture. A few things need to be set.

Google Cloud account: If you don’t have one, you can create one for free. You also get a $300 credit when you sign up.

Confluent Cloud: The easiest way to get started with Confluent Cloud is to deploy it through the Google Cloud Marketplace. A related list can be found here.

Neo4j Aura: To get started with Neo4j Aura, simply deploy it here via Google Cloud Marketplace.

VM: You need a terminal to run confluent CLI commands and run docker. You can create VMs using Google Compute Engine (GCE).

Create a Kafka topic

First, I needed to create a Kafka cluster on Confluent Cloud. Then create a Kafka topic within that cluster. The following steps can be performed through the Confluent Cloud UI. But let’s do it through the command line so that we can easily automate the whole process.

First, open a bash terminal on your GCE VM. Next, let’s install the Confluent CLI tools. curl -sL –http1.1 https://cnfl.io/cli | sh -s — latest

Log in to your Confluent account confluent login –save

You need to create your environment and cluster to use.To create the environment: confluent environment creation test

To list available environments, run confluent environment list.

This command returns a table of environment IDs and names. The results show the newly created ‘test’ environment. Let’s create all the resources in the “test” environment using that environment ID. In my case ‘env-3r2362’ is the id of the ‘test’ environment. Confluent environment uses env-3r2362

Let’s use this environment to create a Kafka cluster in the GCP `us-central1` region. confluent kafka cluster create test –cloud gcp –region us-central1

You can select other regions from the list of supported regions: confluent kafka region list –cloud gcp

The cluster ID can be obtained by running the following command: confluent kafka cluster list

Now let’s use the environment and cluster created above. Use testconfluent for the confluent environment. Use lkc-2r1rz1 for kafka clusters.

To create a topic on your cluster, you need an API key/secret pair. It is also required to produce/consume messages within a topic. If you don’t have one, you can create one using confluent api-key create –resource lkc-2r1rz1.

Now let’s create a topic to produce and consume in this cluster using confluent kafka topic create my-users.

These steps prepare the Kafka cluster to produce and consume messages.

Create a connector instance

The Neo4j Connector for Apache Kafka can run self-managed on a container within Google Kubernetes Engine. Let’s create a ‘docker-compose.yml’ and run a Kafka connection instance locally.

The docker-compose file tries to create and orchestrate a Kafka Connect container. Use “confluentinc/cp-kafka-connect-base” as the base image. The connector is running and exposed on port 8083.

