Swiss University Appoints Former NASA Research Director

Former head of science at the US space agency NASA, Thomas Zurbutchen, returns to Switzerland to take up a position at the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ).

Zurbchen was born in Switzerland, educated in Switzerland, and moved to the United States for 20 years, where he launched several successful space missions with NASA from 2016 to the end of 2022.

He will lead ETH Zurich Space as a professor of space science and technology from August, it was announced Thursday.

We launched the ETH Zurich Space in October 2022 to expand space research and education at ETH and to strengthen cooperation with scientific, industrial and space agency partners such as ESA and NASA. Thomas Zurbchen, with his knowledge and global network, is the perfect leader for this effort, along with Vanessa Wood, Vice President of Knowledge Transfer and Corporate Relations.

Space research at ETH Zurich is at a very high level. Zurbchen said that he experienced this first-hand when he was NASA’s director of research and appreciates the contributions of ETH researchers to the James Webb Space Telescope and the Mars InSight mission.

But ETH Zurich’s potential is much greater in terms of science, technology and entrepreneurship.

Zurbchen has set his sights on passing on his knowledge to the next generation of space scientists. I want to launch one of the world’s best interdisciplinary master’s programs in space science and technology to train the next generation of space executives, he said.

ETHZ researchers have a strong tradition of space research, developing lunar robots, searching for Earth-like exoplanets, and studying Martian earthquakes. Other research includes developing technologies for the space industry and sensors that collect data from space.

ETHZ students are involved in space rocket manufacturing with the ARIS student body, and more than 20 spin-off companies have direct ties to the space sector.

