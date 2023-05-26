High-tech development promotes innovation and improves life





Aiming for high-quality development, Fengxian District has accumulated many high-tech enterprises, many of which have made great strides in various fields.

Shanghai-based fuel cell technology company SinoFuelCell is one of them.

“When our company started in 1998, fuel cells were in the minority and most people had never even heard of fuel cells. We have been on hydrogen energy for years,” said Dai Wei, general manager of SinoFuelCell.

The company is a pioneer in the fuel cell industry and focuses on unique innovations. Dai said the 150-kilowatt fuel cell stack the company will develop in 2021 will be even smaller than the 5-kilowatt one issued in 2002.

He said the company is also trying new ways to promote and popularize its fuel cell products.

Jeon Seong Jie / SHINE

120kW hydrogen fuel cell engine developed by SinoFuelCell

“Initially, we wanted to promote private use and then commercial use, as is the case with many foreign strategies, but we got stuck on the question of ‘chicken and egg first’ and that We realized that it was not suitable for development in China, Dai said.

“If there are not enough hydrogen stations, people will refuse to use our product. I can’t,” he explained.

To solve this problem, the company is promoting the popularization of commercial fuel cell products, and the installation locations of gas stations are based on relatively fixed routes. “Now we can establish a basic network of hydrogen stations and we don’t have to worry about the number of private users,” he said.

The company’s hydrogen-fueled vehicles have been active in many domestic and international events, including the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

Dai said the company’s shipments in 2022 surpassed its total shipments in the past 24 years.

“We hope our technology will help thousands of households in the future,” he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in March that accelerating the achievement of scientific and technological independence and self-reinforcement at a higher level is the only way to promote quality development. It is also the core of Kunyi Electronic Technology Company, which is headquartered in the same district.

To meet the automotive industry’s needs for testing, the company has stepped up investment in human resources and funds for innovation. Kunyi co-founder Chen Zhongming said he now has more than 460 employees, 60% of whom are research staff, and R&D expenses account for 30% of his revenue.

Jeon Seong Jie / SHINE

Kunyi Electronics Technology Company Intelligent Driving Sensor Simulation Detection System

“Over the past three years, the industry has achieved a compound growth rate of 50 percent despite being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

To support innovation, the district has stepped up cooperation with universities such as East China University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Normal University to build an innovation platform for enterprises and industrial zones in the university science and technology park.

As of the end of last year, the district had about 1,800 high-tech companies, ranking fifth in the city. Hundreds of enterprises in the zone have won awards in various innovation competitions and tens of millions of RMB in support funds.

“Incentive schemes and policies put forward by cities and districts have helped our innovation,” said Ren Jun, chief technology officer at Econ Medical, a medical diagnostic technology company.

Its core technology, MALBAC (Multiple Annealing and Loop-Based Amplification Cycles), is widely used for gene detection at home and abroad.

In the 10 years since its founding, Yikon has helped hundreds of thousands of people suffering from rare diseases, infertility or late childbearing to have healthy babies.

“Some people have come to us for help after becoming aware of their recessive genetic problem and having unhealthy children. We want to leverage our high technology to bring benefits,” Ren said.

Xi said in 2019 that the purpose of development quality and efficiency is to better meet the rising expectations of the public in all areas, and Fengxian’s enterprises have achieved that.

