Factory images for Google Pixel Watch are now available for download





The day every tinkerer Pixel Watch owner has been waiting for has finally arrived. Those who have dropped a fortune on a Google smartwatch may want to venture into flashing the actual firmware. A little over seven months after the device’s launch, the company has released factory images and OTA files for the watch. While not exactly software updates, these files are the mod type and are useful if you have done something that would break the watch’s software and need to get the watch back to normal.

Please note that firmware packages are not intended for general public to update their devices. Should have done it wirelessly. Rather, these files are useful for gaining root access or updating when a new build is dropped and you're a power user and don't want to wait for staggered OTA pushes. Developers can also, at least in theory, extract pieces from them to devise custom software distributions. So beyond saving a pinch or bringing a Pixel Watch back from the dead, factory images can be a vital part of the aftermarket development community.

The blinking part is actually a bit tricky as you can’t connect your Pixel Watch to your PC using a traditional USB Type-C cable. The official memo says that it requires a “debugging adapter distributed by Google on an invitation-only basis”, possibly utilizing the pogo pins in the watch band connector, but the modding community nevertheless solution for a long time.

Images are available for both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Pixel Watch. The latest corresponds to the May 2023 release, but you can scroll back to the first October 2022 firmware. Note that unlike sideloading OTA packages, flashing the factory image requires unlocking the watch’s bootloader. However, you can always relock after that.

Google Pixel Watch: Full OTA Image || Factory Image

