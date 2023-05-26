A growing number of global science and technology institutions are headquartered in Beijing





The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum will open on May 25, 2023 in Beijing, China. /CFP

In addition to the science and technology achievements to be announced at the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, a growing number of international science and technology organizations are headquartered in Beijing, helping to shape the megacity into a global center of science and technology innovation. ing.

Organizations adopting this trend include the International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA), the World Robotics Cooperation Organization (WRCO), and the International Coalition for Intelligent Manufacturing (ICIM).

Themed “Open Cooperation for a Shared Future”, the forum kicked off Thursday in Zhongguancun, Beijing, gathering guests from more than 80 countries and regions and nearly 200 international organizations, institutions and foreign government departments. rice field.

Promotion of global hydrogen cooperation

The International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA), an international non-profit organization, was officially established in July 2022 and is headquartered in Beijing, according to Zhu Yafei, IHFCA academic exchange and general affairs director.

The system was jointly launched by Tsinghua University, China Automobile Technology Association, FORVIA, Sinopec, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, Toyota, Hyundai, Anglo-American and other leading companies and organizations.

Ouyang Minggao, a professor at Tsinghua University and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, serves as the first president. Membership of the association covers more than 80 companies and institutions in the field of hydrogen energy and fuel cells in 11 European, Asian and Asian countries. ing. Americas and rest of the world.

Since 2016, the IHFCA has been instrumental in promoting global hydrogen cooperation and the deployment and commercialization of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), contributing to global climate change governance to achieve the goal of global carbon neutrality. ing. The International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicle Conference (FCVC) was held successfully by him six times.

The logo of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, which opened on May 25, 2023 in Beijing, China. /CFP

Promoting robotics technology and applications

In order to build an innovative ecosystem of global cooperation in the field of robotics, the Chinese Electronics Society and the Israeli Robotics Association set out to establish WRCO, said Wang Huan, WRCO secretary general.

This international, academic, non-profit social organization was founded by universities, scientific research institutes, companies and international organizations involved in the research and development, design, production and application of robotics.

WRCO was officially established in November 2022 and was chaired by Qiao Hong, a scholar of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a researcher of the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at the time.

The organization builds a platform for international academic exchange and cooperation, and facilitates the research and formulation of relevant standards, rules and policies. It will also promote robotics technology and its applications, and establish an international cooperation mechanism for research and development of robotics technology.

World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference

According to ICIM Executive Director Liang Ying, Chinese Academy of Engineering scholar Yang Huayong is the current chairman of ICIM.

Currently, the alliance, which has more than 40 members from 14 countries and regions, promotes the holding of high-level and high-quality international conferences in the field of intelligent manufacturing.

We promote events such as the International Intelligent Manufacturing Conference and the World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference, and build a professional platform for international exchange and cooperation.

In the future, the alliance will hold conferences and events in Japan and Germany to exchange views on the development and application of standards for intelligent manufacturing technology and human resource development.

