Cold Plunge Tub Sale: Save $250 With This Exclusive Code





Cold plunge (aka cold water immersion) is currently getting a lot of attention on social media. Videos tagged with the hashtag #coldplunge have collectively racked up more than 1.1 billion views on his TikTok, with celebrities like Kristen Bell, Lizzo and Chris Hemsworth all praising the videos. In theory, you can do a cold plunge by taking a cold shower or stepping into a cold body of water, but for those who invest in a dedicated cold plunge tub and always have an ice bath ready. There is also If you’re thinking the same, use code FORBESPLUNGE to get your plunge tub now for $250 off. (Confirm with your doctor that cold plunges are safe for you before adding to cart.)

Much of the hype about cold water soaking is due to its potential physical and mental health benefits. More research is needed, but preliminary research suggests that cold plunges may reduce post-exercise pain, boost immunity, and boost metabolism. Some believers claim that cold water soaks make them feel better, reduce stress, and energize them, but researchers have yet to fully support the claim. .

A major benefit of having a dedicated cold water plunge tub is that cold soaking can easily become a habit. Install a plunge tub in your home or backyard and have access to cool water every day. And the spa-quality design makes staying submerged somewhat relaxing (although a cell phone mount is included if you want to watch something to distract yourself while submerged).

I had a chance to try the direct plunge on the Equinox, and once I got over the initial jolt of 46-degree water, I was pleasantly surprised that the experience was pretty relaxing, as long as I remembered to breathe. I feel energized and energized when I’m outside, so I can see why some people swear by cold water soaks every day.

But at $4,990 for the most basic model, the Plunges Cold Plunge Tub doesn’t come cheap. The brand rarely offers discounts, but Forbes Vetted readers can save $250 now with code FORBESPLUNGE. That brings the price down to $4,740. Yes, it’s still a good investment, but if you decide within 30 days that you don’t love your plunge tub, you can return it for a refund (you only have to pay for the return shipping costs). I have a feeling that once you try it, you will become addicted to it.

